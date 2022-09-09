ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

Volleyball Dukes split games in Baltimore over weekend

JMU volleyball lost to UMBC on Friday in a close five sets (25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 12-15). After winning the first set, JMU fell behind as UMBC took the second and third set, going up 2-1. Then, JMU won the fourth set, forcing a decisive fifth set to decide the match.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Harrisonburg, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Education
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
Augusta Free Press

Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season’s record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#On The Rise#The Surge#College#Linus Covid#General Health
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits

A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing. The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
jmu.edu

New Image Gallery at JMU

Opening reception with the artist Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Plant walk and demonstration at the Arboretum’s Terrace, Sept. 15, 2:30-4 p.m. This exhibition features New York-based Ellie Irons' work with "the spontaneous plant beings–commonly known as weeds–who thrive in areas heavily impacted by extraction, industry, urbanization, and climate change." Over the past decade, Irons has used their leaves, petals and berries to make watercolor paint. At the same time, these often undervalued plants have taught her how to tune into the vibrant life animating urban landscapes. From the brilliant blue of Asiatic dayflower, which thrives on sidewalk cracks in Kyoto and monoculture crop fields in the Midwestern United States, to the deep magenta of pokeweed, sprouting from deteriorating parking lots in Taipei and brownfields in New York City, I work with plants where they are valued as native species, overlooked as common weeds, and maligned as invaders.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy