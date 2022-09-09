Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
JMU has made the plan to renovate the historic carrier library official.
Carrier library is being renovated beginning in 2023. There will be a complete closure until the library reopens in 2026. Our reporter Maggie Rickerby goes more into the renovation process and what the new library will be like.
breezejmu.org
Volleyball Dukes split games in Baltimore over weekend
JMU volleyball lost to UMBC on Friday in a close five sets (25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 12-15). After winning the first set, JMU fell behind as UMBC took the second and third set, going up 2-1. Then, JMU won the fourth set, forcing a decisive fifth set to decide the match.
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Early onslaught paves way for JMU football’s second win
In its lone FCS matchup of 2022, JMU football reminded everyone of why it made the FBS leap. The Dukes jumped out to a 21-0 lead just over nine minutes in, en route to a 63-7 stomping over Norfolk State. Six different players found the end zone on JMU’s nine touchdowns.
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
Augusta Free Press
Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season’s record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
Augusta Free Press
Detour begins at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project at Afton this weekend
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A traffic detour will be put in place at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The detour, which will be in...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met on Monday night and during the meeting heard two proposed policy changes that will be considered at the board’s next meeting on September 26. The first of the policies comes from board member Matt Cross and was introduced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
schillingshow.com
Titillation: Albemarle County Public Schools secretly moving to mixed-sex “family life” instruction
The social-sexual sickness promoted by Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) and Superintendent Matt Haas continues to metastasize, as recently unthinkable scenarios are now reality. To wit: unbeknownst to most parents, sex education classes at ACPS will soon be taught to a mixed assemblage of both boys and girls. The change...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
WHSV
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters. A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline. “We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side,...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
WHSV
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing. The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
jmu.edu
New Image Gallery at JMU
Opening reception with the artist Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Plant walk and demonstration at the Arboretum’s Terrace, Sept. 15, 2:30-4 p.m. This exhibition features New York-based Ellie Irons' work with "the spontaneous plant beings–commonly known as weeds–who thrive in areas heavily impacted by extraction, industry, urbanization, and climate change." Over the past decade, Irons has used their leaves, petals and berries to make watercolor paint. At the same time, these often undervalued plants have taught her how to tune into the vibrant life animating urban landscapes. From the brilliant blue of Asiatic dayflower, which thrives on sidewalk cracks in Kyoto and monoculture crop fields in the Midwestern United States, to the deep magenta of pokeweed, sprouting from deteriorating parking lots in Taipei and brownfields in New York City, I work with plants where they are valued as native species, overlooked as common weeds, and maligned as invaders.
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey snaps 3-game losing streak, goes 1-1 on weekend
JMU field hockey shut out by Louisville in 1-0 defeat. JMU field hockey lost 1-0 to Louisville on Friday. This marks the Dukes’ fifth loss to the Cardinals in just seven matchups since 1978. The Dukes faced a heavy offense from the get-go, as they endured five shots from...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
Comments / 0