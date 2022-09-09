Rodeo, concerts, a 5K and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Bengal Rodeo season is back, punk-rock and country concerts return to the Amphitheatre, and lots more is happening at the Bannock County Event Center this week.

Pocatello Downs returns with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 12, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Sept. 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA swag!

Grab your orange and black for the 2022 Bengal Round-Up College Rodeo on Friday and Saturday. Idaho State University’s Rodeo Team is hosting its first competition of the season at the Event Center’s Upper Main/Outdoor Arena on Sept. 16 and 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. and events will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. The rodeo will conclude Saturday with a live performance by the Idaho-based country band, The Heath Clark Band.

The Summer Concert Series continues with two of the most preeminent bands to come out of the post-grunge era: Lit and Hoobastank. The chart-topping rockers will perform on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting. For tickets, visit idahoconcertseries.com.

Country fans can enjoy one of the premier live acts in music with the classic country band, Sawyer Brown, accompanied by Logan Mize. The country music icons will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting. For tickets, visit countryconcertseries.com.

The concert series at the Amphitheatre will finish strong with three more stellar performances: hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets to Bryce Vine and Candlebox can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com. Uncle Kracker tickets can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.

Healthy City, USA, is partnering with Gate City Young Professionals and Kind Community for their last 5K of the season on Saturday, Sept. 17. This 5K is open to everyone. Meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex under Pavilion 3 before 9 a.m. to register.

The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Various businesses, agencies, and organizations contract with Bannock County to host events at these facilities, such as concerts, sporting events, private events, and more. These contracted agencies are responsible for providing all event-associated services, including ticket sales, security, promotion, etc. Bannock County is continually reviewing contracts with all agencies to ensure we are achieving our mission to be the gem of our community. For questions regarding how Bannock County leases the Event Center facilities, please call our office at 208-237-1340.