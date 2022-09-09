ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

The following incidents were reported between Aug. 5 to Aug. 28

By Samantha Bravo
 4 days ago

The following incidents were reported between Aug. 5- Aug. 28

8/5

Burglary

A designer watch worth $20,000 was stolen from a home on Coastline Drive. The victim left their watch in their living room, left their home, and upon return, their home was burglarized, and the watch was missing. The victim said there were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/17

Petty Theft

Advertisement

Around $750 worth of women’s toiletry was stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. After reviewing the security cameras, the store employee said they saw the suspect exit the store without paying for the items.

8/21

Identity theft

A vehicle parked near Encinal Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s front passenger window was shattered, and their wallet was taken. Due to the rural area, there were no security cameras or witnesses available for evidence. The victim received multiple notifications of purchases made, such as $350 at a Chevron gas station, $277 at the Drill Surf and Skate retail store, and $266 at the Vintage grocers in Malibu. The deputies were able to contact the retail store for security footage and said one of the suspects that used the credit cards was described as a hispanic male, approximately 30 to 35 years old, and around 180 to 200 pounds. The second suspect was described as a hispanic female around 30 years old, around 130 to 140 pounds. Both were seen entering a Jeep SUV.

8/25

Burglary

An estimated $1,346 worth of electric toothbrushes and moisturizers were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen entering the store with an empty duffle bag, then exiting with a full bag.

8/28

Vandalism

A surfer damaged a Maverick drone worth $2,000 at Latigo Beach. The victim said the suspect tried to hit the drone with his surfboard, and the drone entered the ocean. The suspect told the victim they were upset they were being recorded while paddleboarding. The suspect was described as a white male, late 40s, black hair, wearing a blue swimsuit and a multicolored paddleboard. The victim said the suspects who complained about the drone were locals who lived in the area.

