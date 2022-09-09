Read full article on original website
News On 6
TPD: Man Stabbed To Death At Seminole Hills Apartments
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating with...
News On 6
Housing Groups Respond To Spike In Tulsa County Evictions
A new study said evictions are rising in Tulsa County. One woman is sharing her story about how she got back on her feet after an eviction. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz had details on help available for some folks who are struggling.
News On 6
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
News On 6
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
News On 6
Coweta Parent Raises Safety Concerns Over Bus Stop
A Coweta parent is concerned about a bus stop that lets her kids off on a busy highway. She says it's not uncommon to see drivers speed past the bus as it's letting her kids off. Every day after school, Renee McBay's two kids are let off the bus on Highway 72 just south of Coweta.
News On 6
News On 6
Hard Rock Announces Pay Raise For 10,000 Workers
Hard Rock International says it's spending more than $100 million to give raises to 10,000 workers. The raises include an increase in the minimum starting pay, from $18 to $21. The company says the initiative is intended to help employees deal with high inflation and reduce employee turnover. The raises...
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
News On 6
News On 6
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead After Multi-Agency Search In Okfuskee County
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
