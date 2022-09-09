ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RaeLynn Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute for 1-Year-Old Daughter in Wake of Brittany Aldean Drama

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
RaeLynn is celebrating her daughter’s birthday. Daisy Rae is now one-year-old. Check out the post that RaeLynn shared to Instagram below.

“Congrats DAISY RAE on being the #1 baby in the world country music today. You are my sunshine and I love you more than you will ever know. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” RaeLynn captioned the post.

Brittany Aldean, who has formed a friendship with RaeLynn, replied.

“Baby girl. Happy Birthday angel,” Aldean replied to the thread.

The two women were on the same side of a debate that began earlier this month. Brittany Aldean made comments on her own Instagram about gender identity, and many other country stars spoke up against her feelings. It began with Cassadee Pope, then it moved on to Maren Morris. RaeLynn hopped into the comments of Brittany’s original post with a heart eyes emoji. Fans noticed and were pretty upset about it. She has since also proudly adopted the “Insurrection Barbie” moniker that Maren Morris slapped on Aldean.

RaeLynn was a contestant on The Voice in 2012. The Texas native is still just 28-years-old. She was 18 when she appeared on the show. She shared photos of her first daughter when she was born a year ago.

RaeLynn Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday

RaeLynn celebrated her daughter’s birthday all week. The party began with a carousel of photos with Daisy Rae in a denim jacket. Check out that photo set below.

“Having you brought life to a part of my heart I didn’t know existed,” she shared in her first post of the week.

She followed that post with some cake.

“Don’t mess with DAISY. Kicked off Daisy’s birthday week in Baytown. Love my family so much. Thank you Mary Mooring for working so hard on this party!” RaeLynn captioned the second post of the week.

It all wrapped with the post on Friday, celebrating one year of her daughter. RaeLynn married her husband, Joshua Davis, in 2016. Davis enlisted in the military a year after they wed.

RaeLynn’s last album, Baytown, was released shortly after Daisy Rae’s birth. It turns a year old on September 24. It didn’t achieve the chart success of her debut, WildHorse, which peaked at number one on the country chart. Her latest single, “I Love My Hometown,” has had a lot of radio success. She also hooked up with Mitchell Tenpenny for a collaboration in 2021. That was “Get That All the Time.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
COLORADO STATE
