ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

New building means growth for innovative high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
WCIA

STEP Recovery opens new facility

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Tailgate#Manners#Mister#Tailgating
WCIA

Police: Man pointed toy gun at people on U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris man will appear in court soon after University of Illinois Police officers said he pointed a toy gun at people on Saturday. Officials said an officer observed Curtis Holley, 58, driving on campus and pointing what appeared at the time to be an actual gun out the window. Holley […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur School Board approves vacant seat appointment

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has appointed and sworn in a new member to fill a vacant seat. The seat became vacant when Board President Dan Oakes retired on Aug. 23 and when Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the board presidency. On Tuesday, Bill […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WCIA

Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program

HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

2 arrested, guns seized after police chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy