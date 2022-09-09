HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.

