How to put together a bento box with Lisa Lewey-Shields
In our CI Kitchen today, guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is talking all things Bento Boxes. From what they are and where they came from to how to assemble your own.
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House
September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
“Take a Child Outside Week” with Urbana Park District
Urbana Park District is gearing up for “Take a Child Outside Week” coming up later this month.
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
Police: Man pointed toy gun at people on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris man will appear in court soon after University of Illinois Police officers said he pointed a toy gun at people on Saturday. Officials said an officer observed Curtis Holley, 58, driving on campus and pointing what appeared at the time to be an actual gun out the window. Holley […]
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
Decatur School Board approves vacant seat appointment
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has appointed and sworn in a new member to fill a vacant seat. The seat became vacant when Board President Dan Oakes retired on Aug. 23 and when Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the board presidency. On Tuesday, Bill […]
Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program
HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
‘Morale is low’: correctional officers ask to begin negotiating better contract
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Some Champaign County correctional officers say morale is low among jail workers. It’s been hard to hire and keep employees. So, they want to start negotiating for a better contract. Their current one expires in December. We spoke with a union representative who said they’re facing a major staffing shortage. But, […]
Crime Stoppers searching for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
