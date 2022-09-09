ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
Fightful

More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More

Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Britt Baker
Fightful

Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full

I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
WWE
Fightful

Abadon Set To Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Debut On 9/16

Abadon is coming to TJPW. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Abadon will face Moka Miyamoto on September 16. This will mark Abadon's debut for TJPW and her first trip to Japan. She is currently signed to AEW. Abadon last wrestled at the August 21 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Black Adam#Combat#Superstars#Castle#Clash
Fightful

Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center

A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Files To Trademark 'House Of Black'

AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
WWE
Fightful

Madcap Moss Explains How Randy Moss Influenced His WWE Name

Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
WWE
Fightful

Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
WWE
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract

Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy