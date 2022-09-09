Read full article on original website
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Sammy Guevara Cuts Passionate Promo After AEW Rampage, Says He Was Scheduled To Have A Week Off
Plans changes for many wrestlers coming out of AEW All Out. Due to the altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at AEW All Out and Punk suffering an injury in his AEW World Title victory over Jon Moxley, the AEW World Title was vacated on AEW Dynamite.
More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
Young Bucks To WWE? WWE Raw 9/12/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 12. - Roman Reigns not on Raw. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full
I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
Nick Wayne: I Want To Do All There Is To Do In AEW, Including Wrestling Bryan Danielson And CM Punk
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/12): Athena, John Silver, House Of Black, More In Action
The September 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12) Athena defeated Emi Sakura. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie. Brody King & Buddy Matthews...
Abadon Set To Make Tokyo Joshi Pro Debut On 9/16
Abadon is coming to TJPW. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Abadon will face Moka Miyamoto on September 16. This will mark Abadon's debut for TJPW and her first trip to Japan. She is currently signed to AEW. Abadon last wrestled at the August 21 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios...
Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center
A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
AEW Files To Trademark 'House Of Black'
AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
Omos Says Things Have Been More Laid Back With Triple H In Charge
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
Madcap Moss Explains How Randy Moss Influenced His WWE Name
Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10): Bobby Lashley Headlines
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 10 from World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def....
Dolph Ziggler: I Want To Help The Next Generation And Leave The Business Better Than It Was
At this stage of his career, Dolph Ziggler is focused on helping the next generation. Ziggler has practically done it all throughout his lengthy run with WWE. He has won the world title and the tag team titles, and he is also a six-time Intercontinental Champion. The veteran has competed at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and faced some of the company's top stars.
Triple H Touts Clash At The Castle As WWE's Largest European Gate Ever, Highest Viewed International PLE
Triple H is celebrating the success of Clash At The Castle. On September 3, WWE held the Clash At The Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. The event was historical, as it marked the first time that the company had held a PLE/PPV in the United Kingdom since 2003.
2Point0 Give RJ City A Taste, MJF Puts Josh Allen On The Map, Ethan Page's New Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 11, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW) RJ City gets a taste of Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. See the full video above. - Did MJF put Josh Allen on the map? You decide. - ShopAEW.com has a...
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
