Myrtle Beach, SC

heraldadvocate.com

Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man wins Bassmaster Open at Chesapeake Bay

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man was the winner of the Bassmaster Open at Chesapeake Bay with a 17-pound 4-ounce limit that capped a three-day total of 39-12 and propelled him to victory. JT Thompkins, 20, earned $42,267 and a berth in the 2023 Academy Sports...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
247Sports

Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell

According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
CONWAY, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Francis Marion honored as one of top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Francis Marion University is being honored as one of the top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report magazine. They have improved their ranking in five categories: Best Value, Social Mobility, Best Regional University in the South, Top Public Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, and Best Value Schools.
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
SCRANTON, SC
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC

