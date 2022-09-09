Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach
Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man wins Bassmaster Open at Chesapeake Bay
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man was the winner of the Bassmaster Open at Chesapeake Bay with a 17-pound 4-ounce limit that capped a three-day total of 39-12 and propelled him to victory. JT Thompkins, 20, earned $42,267 and a berth in the 2023 Academy Sports...
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
wpde.com
HCS discuss 2 new schools in Carolina Forest & River Oaks; design teams to be approved
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Millions of dollars were discussed between Horry County School Board members at their meeting, as two new elementary schools are in the works for the district. On Monday night, the Horry County School Board members put some building blocks in place, as they reviewed...
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
wpde.com
Francis Marion honored as one of top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Francis Marion University is being honored as one of the top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report magazine. They have improved their ranking in five categories: Best Value, Social Mobility, Best Regional University in the South, Top Public Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, and Best Value Schools.
WYFF4.com
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
WMBF
SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
wpde.com
Duplin Winery will host annual Grape Stomp during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you ever stomped on grapes?. You have the chance this weekend in North Myrtle Beach. Duplin Winery will carry on its annual Grape Stomp tradition during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing. The muscadine grapes are from Duplin’s vineyards in the Carolinas. SeptemberFest...
wpde.com
3 taken to hospital, lanes blocked following crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to a hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Tuesday morning following a crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:46 a.m. at Revolutionary War Way. Drivers are asked to...
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail: 100+ locations along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Did you know there's an abundance of art along the Grand Strand?. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the official launch of the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail at the Art Museum in Myrtle Beach. The...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
