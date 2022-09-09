The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO