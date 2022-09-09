Read full article on original website
wglt.org
McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option
Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Two in custody after barricading themselves inside home for six hours
UPDATE 3:27 P.M. - A man who fled from Woodford County deputies is now in custody, Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirms. Tipsword says the man, identified as Stephen J. Werner, 34, allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash. Neighbors say it’s not the first time Werner has...
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she says that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Text 911 coming to McLean County
McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting next week, there will be a new way to contact emergency personnel in McLean County. Metcom, the county’s emergency call center, will be available via text starting next Monday, Sept 19. Residents that own a cellphone and have a texting plan will...
U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria man receives 37 month federal sentence for participating in theft of 25 firearms from gun store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. At the sentencing hearing for DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, of the...
Crime Stoppers searching for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
Central Illinois Proud
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman receives 2-year federal prison sentence for false statements in connection with straw-purchasing scheme
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for making false statements during the purchase of firearms. The Department of Justice says that Keena Fauntleroy, 29, of the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive, will also serve a two-year term of supervised release after leaving prison.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
WAND TV
Coroner: Rantoul man may have experienced medical episode before deadly crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a driver who passed away in a single vehicle accident Sunday near Rantoul. Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on September 11 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
25newsnow.com
Girl in Normal trades a school bus ride for a Firetruck
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a special ride to school for Georgina ‘Gigi’ in Normal on Tuesday. Instead of hopping on a school bus, she had the chance to ride to school on a fire engine. The Normal Fire Department posted these photos of Gigi on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Coroner on Binge Drinking | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside
UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
