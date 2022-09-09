ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

wglt.org

McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option

Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Two in custody after barricading themselves inside home for six hours

UPDATE 3:27 P.M. - A man who fled from Woodford County deputies is now in custody, Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirms. Tipsword says the man, identified as Stephen J. Werner, 34, allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash. Neighbors say it’s not the first time Werner has...
Central Illinois Proud

Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she says that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Text 911 coming to McLean County

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting next week, there will be a new way to contact emergency personnel in McLean County. Metcom, the county’s emergency call center, will be available via text starting next Monday, Sept 19. Residents that own a cellphone and have a texting plan will...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
SPRING BAY, IL
WCIA

2 arrested, guns seized after police chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
25newsnow.com

Girl in Normal trades a school bus ride for a Firetruck

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a special ride to school for Georgina ‘Gigi’ in Normal on Tuesday. Instead of hopping on a school bus, she had the chance to ride to school on a fire engine. The Normal Fire Department posted these photos of Gigi on...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County Coroner on Binge Drinking | Good Day Central Illinois

The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
PEORIA, IL

