PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
Kentwood police investigating shooting, teen injured
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police are investigating a shooting that inured a teen in Kentwood. The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bowen Boulevard SE. The area is near 44th Street SE and Stauffer Avenue. Kentwood police said they responded to the scene and found a...
Man shot while fleeing police, ending in stolen U-haul truck crash, now out of hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A man shot by police after first struggling with Walker officers, then later leading Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in stolen U-Haul, has been released from a hospital. The man has been transferred to the Kent County Jail on warrants unrelated to the...
Several injured in assault at Norton Shores home
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police are investigating an assault at a Norton Shores home that reportedly left four people injured. Police responded about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 to a home in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue, just west of U.S. 31, for the assault. Muskegon County dispatchers...
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves four people injured, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning that left four people injured. The injuries the four adults sustained in the Sunday, Sept. 11 incident were not life-threatening, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release. Around 3:15 a.m., Grand Rapids...
‘Impromptu’ party on Blue Bridge ended with shooting, police chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A large gathering on the Blue Bridge – featuring alcohol, a live DJ and about 100 party-goers in attendance – led up to a shooting that injured four people over the weekend, Grand Rapids’ police chief said. Of the four men shot,...
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
Man struck, killed while walking across Muskegon County street
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 74-year-old man was killed Tuesday, Sept. 13, when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across East Apple Avenue near South Walker Road. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family, Muskegon Township police Chief Tim Thielbar said. The...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
9 bullets, zero warning: Family blindsided when man killed pregnant girlfriend
If there were warning signs in Marissa Valdez and Dealeyon Franklin's relationship before he shot and killed her, family missed them.
Battle Creek police search for man they say kidnapped, shot at woman
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after his ex-girlfriend told officers he kidnapped and shot at her.
