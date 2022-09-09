ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Dolly Parton has led tributes from US artists who had the “honour” of performing for and meeting the Queen during her lengthy reign, praising her “grace and strength”.

Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick and Barbra Streisand also paid tribute to the Queen, with Ross saying she “devoted her life to her country and to the service of others”.

Sharing a picture of the pair, Parton recalled their meeting more than four decades ago.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life.

“May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly.”

Ross said she was happy to have performed during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where she appeared alongside British talent including Sir Rod Stewart.

“Thank You to Her Majesty, The Queen,” she said.

“She devoted her life to her country and to the service of others. I am happy I was able to say thank you to Her Majesty at this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

“With love and condolences to all of her family, we all celebrate her life.”

Warwick, who performed for the Queen in 1968 said the monarch had greeted her “graciously” during their encounter.

“The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her.

“She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite.

“Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom.”

Streisand said that the Queen had been “a constant for us all”.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” she wrote.

“She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra.”

The official Twitter account of Frank Sinatra, who met the Queen in 1958 and 1983 before his death in 1998, also sent condolences.

“Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. Her legacy, integrity, and grace will forever live in our hearts,” a short tribute read.

“Frank Sinatra Enterprises sends our deepest condolences to her loved ones and family. God save the King.”

US singers to have previously performed for the Queen include Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga.

#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Performing#Queen Of England
