Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Resilience and unity of September 12th inspires annual 9/11 walk
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- September 11th was a day many Americans will never forget, but it was the day that followed that showed the resiliency and unity of the nation. That feeling on September 12th inspired march organizer, Bob Lyons, to march to the St. Joseph County 9/11 memorial each year. Lyons addressed the crowd in the Martin’s Super Market parking lot before heading out on the 21-mile trek.
abc57.com
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
abc57.com
Civil Rights Heritage Center hosts Boosts and Blocks event at the IUSB Civil Rights Heritage Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend leaders are working to bring more racial equity to the city and improve generational wealth for people of color. On Tuesday, The Civil Rights Heritage Center hosted a Boosts for Blocks event at the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center. The open house...
abc57.com
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility along St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame dedicates a new hydroelectric facility along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony on Monday in downtown South Bend. Located along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for Notre Dame's campus in May with it running at 70 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Tensions rise as South Bend Redevelopment Commission loses patience with local developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Redevelopment Commission is growing antsy toward one developer for taking, what they think, is too long on a project for South Bend’s East Bank. Matthews, LLC owns The Commerce Center and apartment building at 300 East LaSalle, just east of the...
abc57.com
North Liberty Elementary School teacher awarded $5,000 for Excellence in Leading and Learning
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. - A teacher at North Liberty Elementary School was given the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award from the Indiana Department of Education. Emily Batton was awarded $5,000 for demonstrating continuous learning by earning the most professional growth points through the Indiana Learning Lab. The award was...
abc57.com
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
abc57.com
Michiana-native wins song contest, to perform in Paris this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The ABC57 Morning team spoke Monday morning with Sam Hendrickson, a Michiana-native who recently won a global song-writing contest, and is set to perform in Paris, France this week. According to Hendrickson, he wrote the contest-winning song in 20 minutes. The hip-hop artist's debut album releases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Application deadline for Berrien Community Foundation For Good grants is September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The deadline to apply for Berrien Community Foundation's For Good Grant program is September 30. The foundation recently increased the maximum grant amount to $15,000 per grant. For Good grants are available to 501c3 nonprofit organizations, schools, religious organizations doing community work, and government organizations serving...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
abc57.com
University of Notre Dame to host dedication ceremony for new hydroelectric facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame will host a dedication ceremony for its new hydroelectric plant on Monday. The ceremony will happen at Island Park at the Century Center and will begin at 3 p.m. Notre Dame President John Jenkins and South Bend Mayor James Mueller will...
abc57.com
Unlicensed food vendors ordered to stop selling products in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department ordered two unlicensed food vendors to stop selling their products until they are compliant with state and county requirements. According to health officials, the two businesses were operating without licenses or inspections at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart City Council approves new medical complex
ELKHART. Ind. -- On Monday night, the Elkhart City Council voted 8 to 0 on a proposed ordinance to convert 1111 W Bristol Street into a medical complex. The new proposed complex will be built right where an old factory was. There will be 5 buildings in the complex and...
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
abc57.com
Trick or treat event at Lakeside Park October 29
SYRACUSE, Ind. - Syracuse Parks and Recreation is hosting the Trail in the Park trick-or-treat event on October 29 at Lakeside Park. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can dress up and collect candy from local businesses, non-profits, churches, and more. This is a free event. If your organization would...
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
abc57.com
The process to approve an EV battery plant in St. Joseph County slows down, giving the community time to have questions answered
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The vote to approve the new site of Ultium, LLC was pushed back two weeks, giving the greater New Carlisle community time to have some of their questions answered Tuesday night. General motors could have a huge presence in Michiana if it opens an electric...
abc57.com
SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
abc57.com
Halloween Campfire & Hayrides at Ox Bow Park
Elkhart County Parks are hosting the Halloween Campfire and Hayrides at Ox Bow Park on October 28 and 29 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be craft and activity stations, food trucks, spooky décor, night hikes and a hayride in the dark. Admission is $5 a person (2...
abc57.com
Elkhart County League of Women Voters to host candidate forum
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County League of Women Voters will hold a meet-the-candidates forum at 6 p.m. on September 29 at the Middlebury Public Library. The event is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to meet with state and local officials running in Elkhart County. Two...
Comments / 0