ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Resilience and unity of September 12th inspires annual 9/11 walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- September 11th was a day many Americans will never forget, but it was the day that followed that showed the resiliency and unity of the nation. That feeling on September 12th inspired march organizer, Bob Lyons, to march to the St. Joseph County 9/11 memorial each year. Lyons addressed the crowd in the Martin’s Super Market parking lot before heading out on the 21-mile trek.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility along St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame dedicates a new hydroelectric facility along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony on Monday in downtown South Bend. Located along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for Notre Dame's campus in May with it running at 70 percent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
South Bend, IN
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
South Bend, IN
City
Washington, DC
Local
Indiana Society
City
Ireland, IN
South Bend, IN
Society
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
abc57.com

Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala

The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michiana-native wins song contest, to perform in Paris this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The ABC57 Morning team spoke Monday morning with Sam Hendrickson, a Michiana-native who recently won a global song-writing contest, and is set to perform in Paris, France this week. According to Hendrickson, he wrote the contest-winning song in 20 minutes. The hip-hop artist's debut album releases...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#St Patrick#Coldwell Banker#Americans
abc57.com

Application deadline for Berrien Community Foundation For Good grants is September 30

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The deadline to apply for Berrien Community Foundation's For Good Grant program is September 30. The foundation recently increased the maximum grant amount to $15,000 per grant. For Good grants are available to 501c3 nonprofit organizations, schools, religious organizations doing community work, and government organizations serving...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Unlicensed food vendors ordered to stop selling products in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department ordered two unlicensed food vendors to stop selling their products until they are compliant with state and county requirements. According to health officials, the two businesses were operating without licenses or inspections at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational. The...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
abc57.com

Elkhart City Council approves new medical complex

ELKHART. Ind. -- On Monday night, the Elkhart City Council voted 8 to 0 on a proposed ordinance to convert 1111 W Bristol Street into a medical complex. The new proposed complex will be built right where an old factory was. There will be 5 buildings in the complex and...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trick or treat event at Lakeside Park October 29

SYRACUSE, Ind. - Syracuse Parks and Recreation is hosting the Trail in the Park trick-or-treat event on October 29 at Lakeside Park. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can dress up and collect candy from local businesses, non-profits, churches, and more. This is a free event. If your organization would...
SYRACUSE, IN
abc57.com

Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
abc57.com

Halloween Campfire & Hayrides at Ox Bow Park

Elkhart County Parks are hosting the Halloween Campfire and Hayrides at Ox Bow Park on October 28 and 29 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be craft and activity stations, food trucks, spooky décor, night hikes and a hayride in the dark. Admission is $5 a person (2...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County League of Women Voters to host candidate forum

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County League of Women Voters will hold a meet-the-candidates forum at 6 p.m. on September 29 at the Middlebury Public Library. The event is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to meet with state and local officials running in Elkhart County. Two...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy