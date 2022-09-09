Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
WINKNEWS.com
40 under 40: From nursing student to YouTube star
This month, WINK News’s partners at Gulfshore Business are honoring their 40 under 40. Forty people who are rising stars in their industries but also making a profound impact on the community. About a third of the people honored were born and raised in Southwest Florida. Then there’s a...
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending
The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
coastalbreezenews.com
Reflecting on 9/11 at the Freedom Memorial in Naples
Do you remember where you were or what you were doing when 9/11/2001 happened? My recollection of that moment is still very vivid in my memory. It was Tuesday morning around 8:45 AM and I was just arriving at my office in Connecticut when someone yelled from the kitchen to turn on the television in the conference room.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte American Legion holds 9/11 remembrance, honors WWII veteran
Port Charlotte American Legion Post 110 is remembering those who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, on Sunday. The American Legion remembrance ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at 3152 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte, with bell ringings at the time each of the planes crashed into the twin towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin on the River concerts in downtown Fort Myers begin Tuesday
The Rockin’ on the River free concerts by the water in downtown Fort Myers begin on Tuesday at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. The classic alternative group The Fixx starts off the series of concerts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then in Oct. Pablo Cruise and in Nov. country music star Lorrie Morgan will be performing.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ABC Action News
911 call details terrifying moment Florida couple hides in locked bathroom with baby during break-in
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A 911 call released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office details the terrifying moments a random man allegedly broke into an apartment early Sunday morning where a couple was inside with their baby. The sheriff's office said it happened at 1:40 a.m. at a Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
WINKNEWS.com
Brotherhood Ride holds stair climb, bike ride event to honor 9/11 first responders
The country is gathering Sunday to remember the lives of nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11 21 years ago. Brotherhood Ride is hosting the first ever 9/11 memorial climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. There will also be a bicycle ride and an exotic car rally so the community can come out and support the families of the 9/11 heroes.
Jada Langford Fleming – Chris Patricca is it the same person?
They both what to raise your taxes. Both have taken campaign donations from builders/contractors. The same group of developers and construction industry special interests, the ones allied with the liberal school board have supported both candidates, why?. If Jada Langford Fleming is elected will we more yelling and screaming matches...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News team coverage: Aftermath of the boil water notice in Cape Coral
Southwest Florida’s largest city can drink its water once again, although some businesses are still shut down. But, that’s because this will let them flush out all the systems before they use them again. Residents are looking for someone to blame for the boil water notice Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Pit bull attacks, kills pet chihuahua in downtown Fort Myers
A dog attack turned deadly in downtown Fort Myers on Monday night. A man said he was walking his chihuahua Chapo with his wife when a pit bull came out of nowhere. Chapo, 4, didn’t make it and had to be put down. Chapo was the nicest dog who...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces interactive app for joint replacement surgery patients
Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court
The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The owner identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife as William Debruine is under investigation. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
