Green Bay, WI

Locker Room Preview: Jordan Love to make appearance as Packers return home for Week 2

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Packers return home after their week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin delves into what went right and what went wrong in Locker Room.

Former Packers cornerback Jarrett Bush is slated to co-host with Griffin and Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be joining live to talk about the upcoming season, the progress he’s made throughout training camp, nd how the 2022 preseason went.

Locker Room kicks off at 6:30 CST on Tuesday, September 13 from the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in the City of Green Bay.

WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

