Vintage Aircraft Goes Off Local Runway

A vintage World War II aircraft reportedly went off the runway while landing at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth on Friday evening. As announced by the Fort Worth Fire Department, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on September 9. Fort Worth police said that the plane swerved from...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.

DALLAS — CEO Robert Isom said Wednesday he feels good about where American Airlines Group Inc. stands after a "really busy summer" but he sees opportunities for improvement as the carrier continues its recovery from Covid-19. Isom, who succeeded longtime CEO Doug Parker in March, said Fort Worth-based American closed out the summer travel season with a "solid" Labor Day weekend. The weekend capped off a summer that began with a successful Memorial Day but later became marred by a high number of cancellations and delays due to bad weather and operational issues within the airline industry. The airlines, including American, flew tight schedules as they limited capacity amid staffing shortages.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

What is Going on With the Housing Market?

Let’s check out the housing activity for the last 30 days!. Dallas County’s median home price decreased by $9,500 but is still up 11.3% from August of 2021!. The average number of days a house spends on the market is now 52, compared to last month’s 47, overall 4 days less than August of 2021.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth

While we love our Tex-Mex in Dallas-Fort Worth, we also appreciate the fine chefs who work hard to create Mexican dishes in the Metroplex. Whether it’s Mexico City style fare or classic Jalisco favorites, there are loads of great restaurants serving up amazing Mexican food. Step into a world...
FORT WORTH, TX
thediwire.com

Megatel Homes Closes Out of Single-Family Residential Development Near Dallas

Megatel Homes, a Texas-based homebuilder that funds part of its operations through private placements offered by its capital markets division Megatel Capital Investment (MCI), has closed out the development of Grayhawk, a 169-lot community of single-family homes in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas. Ranging in size from 1,983 square...
FORNEY, TX
WFAA

Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines

DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Ranks Near Bottom in Average Home Lot Size

The size of a home lot in DFW is far below the national average, putting a damper on the stereotype that ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’. Texas ranked close to the bottom, 46th out of 50, for having one of the smallest lot sizes per square foot in the country, according to a new study conducted by Angi, an online home services company. Using data from Zillow, the company estimated the average lot size in each state and major metro area based on more than 390,000 single-family home listings.
TEXAS STATE
