2 Texas cities among top wealthiest in the world, report says
When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you'd be right about those guesses.
Inflation, rising food costs hitting international grocery stores in North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — At International Food Land in Arlington, owner Osama Rashid has felt inflation’s wrath over the past few decades. It has never hurt him this badly. “It started last year, but this year it got worse,” Rashid said. “It’s not fun. It forced us, after 30 years, to change the way we run our business,” Rashid said.
dallasexpress.com
Vintage Aircraft Goes Off Local Runway
A vintage World War II aircraft reportedly went off the runway while landing at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth on Friday evening. As announced by the Fort Worth Fire Department, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on September 9. Fort Worth police said that the plane swerved from...
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.
DALLAS — CEO Robert Isom said Wednesday he feels good about where American Airlines Group Inc. stands after a "really busy summer" but he sees opportunities for improvement as the carrier continues its recovery from Covid-19. Isom, who succeeded longtime CEO Doug Parker in March, said Fort Worth-based American closed out the summer travel season with a "solid" Labor Day weekend. The weekend capped off a summer that began with a successful Memorial Day but later became marred by a high number of cancellations and delays due to bad weather and operational issues within the airline industry. The airlines, including American, flew tight schedules as they limited capacity amid staffing shortages.
dallasexpress.com
What is Going on With the Housing Market?
Let’s check out the housing activity for the last 30 days!. Dallas County’s median home price decreased by $9,500 but is still up 11.3% from August of 2021!. The average number of days a house spends on the market is now 52, compared to last month’s 47, overall 4 days less than August of 2021.
fox4news.com
Just 7% of North Texas apartment complexes accept government-authorized rent payments, report finds
Dallas - A vast majority of North Texas apartment complexes do not accept housing vouchers that used to be known as Section 8. The Child Poverty Action Lab presented its study at a Dallas City Council committee meeting on Monday. The group found just 7 percent of apartment complexes in...
Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders
DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
Eater
10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth
While we love our Tex-Mex in Dallas-Fort Worth, we also appreciate the fine chefs who work hard to create Mexican dishes in the Metroplex. Whether it’s Mexico City style fare or classic Jalisco favorites, there are loads of great restaurants serving up amazing Mexican food. Step into a world...
keranews.org
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
thediwire.com
Megatel Homes Closes Out of Single-Family Residential Development Near Dallas
Megatel Homes, a Texas-based homebuilder that funds part of its operations through private placements offered by its capital markets division Megatel Capital Investment (MCI), has closed out the development of Grayhawk, a 169-lot community of single-family homes in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas. Ranging in size from 1,983 square...
Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines
DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
Internet’s favorite vegetable causes traffic backup in North Texas Monday
What do you like about corn? It's corn! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice, and now it's also a traffic hazard?
CandysDirt.com
Small, Modular Homes Offer Simplicity and Savings, Says Fort Worth Builder
Homeowners who want to expand and prospective buyers looking for a livable space they can afford are struggling in the current market, but there’s an option that could change the game, according to Eric Robb, president of Turn Key Fabrication. Robb builds 400-square-foot homes in a Fort Worth factory...
When is ‘second summer’ weather arriving in Texas?
There was a stretch of cooler temperatures around North Texas but the heat is slowly creeping back up, but you won't have to worry too much for Tuesday and Wednesday but be warned, second summer weather could be coming sooner than you think.
Longhorn from North Texas one of 100 students awarded 'life changing' scholarships from former President Obama
DALLAS — Kayla Abramowitz applied on a whim. She didn’t think she’d done enough to be considered for one of 100 scholarships former President Barack Obama was offering to young people he thinks will change the world. She didn’t think she’d get a second look.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Ranks Near Bottom in Average Home Lot Size
The size of a home lot in DFW is far below the national average, putting a damper on the stereotype that ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’. Texas ranked close to the bottom, 46th out of 50, for having one of the smallest lot sizes per square foot in the country, according to a new study conducted by Angi, an online home services company. Using data from Zillow, the company estimated the average lot size in each state and major metro area based on more than 390,000 single-family home listings.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
