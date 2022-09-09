Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Related
Sioux City Journal
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kelynn Jacobsen sets school record in receiving yards
SIOUX CITY — No one involved had a clue where Kelynn Jacobsen stood in the East High School football record books during Thursday’s game against Le Mars at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but there was no question he was having a career night. When it was all said and...
Sioux City Journal
Morningside football knows 2-0 start is just the beginning
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – When the Morningside University football program looked at its 2022 football schedule, it saw GPAC preseason-ranked No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Dordt in the first two weeks. After earning a one-point win over Northwestern in Week 1, the Mustangs made the trip up to...
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: H-M-S volleyball sweeps South O'Brien
HARTLEY, Iowa — The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School volleyball team swept South O'Brien on Monday by set scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-21. The Hawks hit .250 in the win over the Wolverines. Elise Haack, Abigail Kunzman and Kylee Schiphoff each had seven kills. Kunzman also had 11 digs. Frankie Mohnie...
Sioux City Journal
High school football: Sioux City East lands at eighth in Week 3 Associated Press poll
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City East High School football team has been off to a good start so far in 2022, and its success was recognized on Monday. The Black Raiders made the Associated Press high school football poll that was released, finding themselves at eighth in the Week 3 Class 5A poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District says new cellphone policy makes the grade
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school district leadership says the implementation of the district's new cellphone policy has been successful, with many instances of positive feedback. “It’s really making a difference,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus. Bemus, Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight and Director of Secondary...
Sioux City Journal
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person team of regional reporters
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Sioux City Journal, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
Sioux City Journal
Vangarde Arts proposing plans for new free music concert series in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts announced it's in the running to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park, 505 Cook St., beginning in 2023. A Sioux City-based nonprofit, Vangarde Arts recently submitted the concert series proposal to the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
Sioux City Journal
Parking rates back on Sioux City Council's agenda
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. City staff say the rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council hold off on increasing parking rates, again
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council deferred action Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, and increasing overtime parking and other related fines. This was the second time the matter has been delayed, following last month's decision not to act immediately on parking rates. City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder
LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
Sioux City Journal
In Le Mars trial, 84-year-old Tom Knapp found guilty of murder in stepson's shooting
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded in her closing argument to jurors that there was no doubt Knapp shot and killed Kevin Juzek, but his actions amounted to manslaughter, not murder. Jurors had no doubt Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements necessary to find him guilty...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Candidates who want to cut their pay offer less value
Candidates for any office that immediately want to cut their pay, and that of their possible peers, must know that they will offer less value for the taxpayers. My response, show what you're worth and continue to strive to make a difference. If the median county income is below par that doesn't mean you lower the income of others to match it. Fight to make the difference. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
Comments / 0