ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Morningside football knows 2-0 start is just the beginning

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – When the Morningside University football program looked at its 2022 football schedule, it saw GPAC preseason-ranked No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Dordt in the first two weeks. After earning a one-point win over Northwestern in Week 1, the Mustangs made the trip up to...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: H-M-S volleyball sweeps South O'Brien

HARTLEY, Iowa — The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School volleyball team swept South O'Brien on Monday by set scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-21. The Hawks hit .250 in the win over the Wolverines. Elise Haack, Abigail Kunzman and Kylee Schiphoff each had seven kills. Kunzman also had 11 digs. Frankie Mohnie...
HARTLEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City, IA
College Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Football
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Football
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble

SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City School District says new cellphone policy makes the grade

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school district leadership says the implementation of the district's new cellphone policy has been successful, with many instances of positive feedback. “It’s really making a difference,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus. Bemus, Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight and Director of Secondary...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lee bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person team of regional reporters

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Sioux City Journal, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Vangarde Arts proposing plans for new free music concert series in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts announced it's in the running to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park, 505 Cook St., beginning in 2023. A Sioux City-based nonprofit, Vangarde Arts recently submitted the concert series proposal to the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern College#Raiders#American Football#College Football#Journal
Sioux City Journal

1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson

HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
HUDSON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Parking rates back on Sioux City Council's agenda

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. City staff say the rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council hold off on increasing parking rates, again

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council deferred action Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, and increasing overtime parking and other related fines. This was the second time the matter has been delayed, following last month's decision not to act immediately on parking rates. City...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Candidates who want to cut their pay offer less value

Candidates for any office that immediately want to cut their pay, and that of their possible peers, must know that they will offer less value for the taxpayers. My response, show what you're worth and continue to strive to make a difference. If the median county income is below par that doesn't mean you lower the income of others to match it. Fight to make the difference. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy