ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Number of Iowans picking federal health plans steadily increasing

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans who have chosen health care plans in the federal marketplace has risen in the past decade. Doug Ommen, Iowa’s state insurance commissioner, said the marketplace — which was created by the federal Affordable Care Act — in Iowa has developed an equilibrium and is providing “a fair amount of coverage.”
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record

LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup truck that left Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

New COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available in Iowa

New COVID-19 booster shots targeting recent variants are now available in Iowa. Last week, federal health agencies approved new "bivalent" COVID-19 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna. The reformulated vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that targets both the original COVID-19 variant and newer, more common omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
Sioux City Journal

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
TRAVEL
Sioux City Journal

Hanscom Park celebrates 150 years of recreation

Andrew J. Hanscom and James Megeath stepped up when Omaha was lacking a city park. Their business motives aside, their donation of land in “southwest Omaha” became a civic treasure, Hanscom Park. This fall will mark the park’s 150th anniversary. The city has grown around, but not...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Fdic
Sioux City Journal

Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Former Omaha police captain prevails in suit against city, police chief

A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her claim that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer retaliated against her by not promoting her to deputy chief for filing a discrimination complaint with the Mayor’s Office. After deliberating for five hours, an eight-person jury — five women and three men...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy