Sioux City Journal
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first-class postage — postal speak for Potentially Important — from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between bills and junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially important news: I’d overpaid a credit card balance, closed the account and...
Sioux City Journal
Number of Iowans picking federal health plans steadily increasing
DES MOINES — The number of Iowans who have chosen health care plans in the federal marketplace has risen in the past decade. Doug Ommen, Iowa’s state insurance commissioner, said the marketplace — which was created by the federal Affordable Care Act — in Iowa has developed an equilibrium and is providing “a fair amount of coverage.”
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup truck that left Memorial Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
New COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available in Iowa
New COVID-19 booster shots targeting recent variants are now available in Iowa. Last week, federal health agencies approved new "bivalent" COVID-19 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna. The reformulated vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that targets both the original COVID-19 variant and newer, more common omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
Sioux City Journal
17 Republican senators pledge support for secret leadership votes in Nebraska Legislature
Seventeen Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature have signed onto a pledge to vote to end secret ballot selection of the Legislature's leadership positions by state senators in 2023. One of them, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, is positioned to be elected attorney general in November, and...
Sioux City Journal
Hanscom Park celebrates 150 years of recreation
Andrew J. Hanscom and James Megeath stepped up when Omaha was lacking a city park. Their business motives aside, their donation of land in “southwest Omaha” became a civic treasure, Hanscom Park. This fall will mark the park’s 150th anniversary. The city has grown around, but not...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Department of Natural Resources working to eliminate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes. According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and...
Sioux City Journal
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
Sioux City Journal
Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based...
Sioux City Journal
Former Omaha police captain prevails in suit against city, police chief
A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her claim that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer retaliated against her by not promoting her to deputy chief for filing a discrimination complaint with the Mayor’s Office. After deliberating for five hours, an eight-person jury — five women and three men...
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old man charged in Omaha homicide is caught after Arkansas jail escape
A 20-year-old man who had been arrested in Arkansas in connection with the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man escaped Sunday from a jail in Benton, Arkansas, but was later captured. About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wuanya Smith climbed over a Saline County Jail fence topped with razor wire...
Sioux City Journal
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
