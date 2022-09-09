ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

CBS Sacramento

Historic Stockton building hopes to revitalize downtown area

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A revitalized building hopes to transform downtown Stockton.In its heyday, Courthouse Plaza was known as the Smith and Lang Department Store. The site saw businesses come and go before sitting empty for years.For Tony Yadon, 306 East Main Street began as a 'What if…' moment."I knew that we had to do something," Yadon said. He is the executive director of Parents by Choice, founded in 2006. It is a foster care nonprofit working with families and youth, including those aging out of the system.Its former office became cramped just ahead of a lease renewal. Two years ago,...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn of Dangerous TikTok Challenge Popping Up in Bay Area

An old social media challenge gaining ground in the Bay Area has prompted police to issue a new warning. Viral videos on TikTok show kids pounding and kicking at doors in the middle of the night. Recent videos posted to the Nextdoor pages for Clayton, Concord and Walnut Creek all show the same thing - young teens knocking and kicking on strangers' doors late at night before running away.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

A show for cars both classic and factory-fresh

Local residents who want to show off their cars such as a home-customized hot rod, a 1960s Corvette, or a Honda that was just purchased at the Elk Grove Auto Mall are invited to bring their vehicles to the 2nd annual Elk Grove Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 17. Up...
ELK GROVE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped

Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
JAMESTOWN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
ABC10

Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp

STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
STOCKTON, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Galt police investigating homicide

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night. The department said it occurred on McFarland Street. This is a developing story.
GALT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman’s SUV found in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV belonging to an Ahwahnee woman missing since June has been found in Mariposa County, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Friday that the Jeep Cherokee belonging to Wendy Pullins was found – but the owner’s location remains unknown. Officials say the vehicle will first be processed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 3 hurt after Galt shooting that stemmed from disagreement, police say

GALT, Calif. — One man was killed and three other people were injured Monday evening after a shooting in the Galt area of Sacramento County, officials said. Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski told KCRA 3 officers went to the 200 block of McFarland Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. There, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Officers tried transporting him to the hospital, but he died before making it.
GALT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

