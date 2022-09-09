Read full article on original website
Tradition beats heat: Stockton Greek Festival celebrates 63rd year dishing up food and fun
Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church welcomed visitors from around Stockton and the Bay Area over the weekend for its 63rd annual Greek Festival. The church has been celebrating and promoting Greek customs and traditions since 1959. According to festival chairman Tom Chiarchianis, Stockton’s Greek Festival was the second one...
'It's Gonna Be Lit!!': E-40, Wiz Khalifa among artists to play at Turlock music, cannabis festival
TURLOCK, Calif. — Great music, food, beer and weed are what is being promised at a music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County. Dazed on the Green will feature artists and rappers such as E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, the...
Historic Stockton building hopes to revitalize downtown area
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A revitalized building hopes to transform downtown Stockton.In its heyday, Courthouse Plaza was known as the Smith and Lang Department Store. The site saw businesses come and go before sitting empty for years.For Tony Yadon, 306 East Main Street began as a 'What if…' moment."I knew that we had to do something," Yadon said. He is the executive director of Parents by Choice, founded in 2006. It is a foster care nonprofit working with families and youth, including those aging out of the system.Its former office became cramped just ahead of a lease renewal. Two years ago,...
Police Warn of Dangerous TikTok Challenge Popping Up in Bay Area
An old social media challenge gaining ground in the Bay Area has prompted police to issue a new warning. Viral videos on TikTok show kids pounding and kicking at doors in the middle of the night. Recent videos posted to the Nextdoor pages for Clayton, Concord and Walnut Creek all show the same thing - young teens knocking and kicking on strangers' doors late at night before running away.
A show for cars both classic and factory-fresh
Local residents who want to show off their cars such as a home-customized hot rod, a 1960s Corvette, or a Honda that was just purchased at the Elk Grove Auto Mall are invited to bring their vehicles to the 2nd annual Elk Grove Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 17. Up...
Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped
Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp
STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
Friday finally concludes the heat wave, but smoke concerns will linger for NorCal
Thursday was yet another record-setting day for heat in Northern California. Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all set new daily record high temperatures with many other valley spots climbing above 110°. Temperatures will stay in similar territory on Friday, but then a notable cool-down finally arrives for the weekend and...
Man fatally stabbed outside Turlock liquor store identified as Modesto resident
The man fatally stabbed outside a Turlock liquor store Friday morning was Modesto resident David Mendoza, 28, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. The stabbing was near Lander and Bernell avenues about 8:15 a.m. Responding officers found Mendoza, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Galt police investigating homicide
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night. The department said it occurred on McFarland Street. This is a developing story.
Missing woman’s SUV found in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV belonging to an Ahwahnee woman missing since June has been found in Mariposa County, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Friday that the Jeep Cherokee belonging to Wendy Pullins was found – but the owner’s location remains unknown. Officials say the vehicle will first be processed […]
New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
1 killed, 3 hurt after Galt shooting that stemmed from disagreement, police say
GALT, Calif. — One man was killed and three other people were injured Monday evening after a shooting in the Galt area of Sacramento County, officials said. Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski told KCRA 3 officers went to the 200 block of McFarland Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. There, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Officers tried transporting him to the hospital, but he died before making it.
Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County
Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
