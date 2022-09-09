Petite Left Bank, A New Restaurant from Vine Hospitality and Chef Roland Passot is set to open

Vine Hospitality announced the late September opening of their newest restaurant venture, Petite Left Bank in Tiburon, a “petite” French spinoff of the group’s local and longstanding Left Bank Brasserie concept. Arcsine, the Oakland-based architecture and interior design firm, designed the space, in continuation of their long-standing relationship with the restaurant group.

Petite Left Bank is a traditional French café and bistro located in the downtown area of the coastal Tiburon peninsula at 1696 Tiburon Boulevard. Like its sister restaurant Left Bank Brasserie, Petite Left Bank is named in homage to La Rive Gauche, the southern or “left bank” of the River Seine which winds its way through the center of Paris.

Petite Left Bank will be open initially for dinner daily from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and then subsequently for lunch, morning café service and weekend brunch including takeout and catering with pickup and delivery services.

“We are excited to bring a new approach to French cuisine to Tiburon,” said Obadiah Ostergard, Chief Executive Officer of Vine Hospitality, which also operates the Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak, and Meso Modern Mediterranean restaurants in a statement. “Petite Left Bank is a modern, vibrant French café and bistro that transports our guests from quaint Tiburon across the Atlantic to the heart of Paris with authentic ambiance and aesthetics, and of course, delicious French fare and drink.”

Left Bank founder Chef Roland Passot, a James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s La Folie restaurant, together with Executive Chef Justin Minnich, bring to life a menu whose traditional French fare has deep roots in classic French cafés, bistros and brasseries.

Petite Left Bank will be a French café during the day where guest can enjoy French pastries, croissants, espresso, coffee and tea. As the day turns to night, Petite Left Bank transforms into a bistro highlighting French recipes and classics, including:

· Escargot en Croute, with garlic Pernod butter and puff pastry

· Salade Niçoise, with olive oil poached tuna, fingerling potatoes and Moroccan tapenade

· Moules Frites, available Mariniere or Provençal style

· Lobster Frites, with Maine lobster, sauce Béarnaise and shoestring fries

· Steak Frites, with bavette steak, sauce Béarnaise, Parmesan and chives

· Le Grand Burger, with foie gras torchon, bacon onion jam and sauce Andalouse

· Boeuf Bourguignon, with slow cooked, red wine braised short ribs, bacon lardons and fingerling potatoes

· Roasted Half Chicken, with jus de poulet

A wine list will complement the menu, featuring a range of hand-selected domestic and imported wines by the glass, including wines on tap, curated by Sommelier and Beverage Director Serena Harkey. An artisan craft cocktail menu will offer classic, contemporary and signature libations, plus a superior selection of pastis. For those wishing to partake in spirit free beverages, there will be a wide range of zero proof cocktails and refresher selections, as well as modern offerings such as CBD sparkling water.

Petite Left Bank is just 1,700 square feet with 65 seats total and is covered in a color palette of French blues and deep reds accented by antique metal details.

Photo: Official

