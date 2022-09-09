ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Petite Left Bank, A New Restaurant from Vine Hospitality and Chef Roland Passot is set to open

By Lisa Hay
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago

Vine Hospitality announced the late September opening of their newest restaurant venture, Petite Left Bank in Tiburon, a “petite” French spinoff of the group’s local and longstanding Left Bank Brasserie concept. Arcsine, the Oakland-based architecture and interior design firm, designed the space, in continuation of their long-standing relationship with the restaurant group.

Petite Left Bank is a traditional French café and bistro located in the downtown area of the coastal Tiburon peninsula at 1696 Tiburon Boulevard. Like its sister restaurant Left Bank Brasserie, Petite Left Bank is named in homage to La Rive Gauche, the southern or “left bank” of the River Seine which winds its way through the center of Paris.

Petite Left Bank will be open initially for dinner daily from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and then subsequently for lunch, morning café service and weekend brunch including takeout and catering with pickup and delivery services.

“We are excited to bring a new approach to French cuisine to Tiburon,” said Obadiah Ostergard, Chief Executive Officer of Vine Hospitality, which also operates the Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak, and Meso Modern Mediterranean restaurants in a statement. “Petite Left Bank is a modern, vibrant French café and bistro that transports our guests from quaint Tiburon across the Atlantic to the heart of Paris with authentic ambiance and aesthetics, and of course, delicious French fare and drink.”

Left Bank founder Chef Roland Passot, a James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s La Folie restaurant, together with Executive Chef Justin Minnich, bring to life a menu whose traditional French fare has deep roots in classic French cafés, bistros and brasseries.

Petite Left Bank will be a French café during the day where guest can enjoy French pastries, croissants, espresso, coffee and tea. As the day turns to night, Petite Left Bank transforms into a bistro highlighting French recipes and classics, including:

·      Escargot en Croute, with garlic Pernod butter and puff pastry

·      Salade Niçoise, with olive oil poached tuna, fingerling potatoes and Moroccan tapenade

·      Moules Frites, available Mariniere or Provençal style

·      Lobster Frites, with Maine lobster, sauce Béarnaise and shoestring fries

·      Steak Frites, with bavette steak, sauce Béarnaise, Parmesan and chives

·      Le Grand Burger, with foie gras torchon, bacon onion jam and sauce Andalouse

·      Boeuf Bourguignon, with slow cooked, red wine braised short ribs, bacon lardons and fingerling potatoes

·      Roasted Half Chicken, with jus de poulet

A wine list will complement the menu, featuring a range of hand-selected domestic and imported wines by the glass, including wines on tap, curated by Sommelier and Beverage Director Serena Harkey. An artisan craft cocktail menu will offer classic, contemporary and signature libations, plus a superior selection of pastis. For those wishing to partake in spirit free beverages, there will be a wide range of zero proof cocktails and refresher selections, as well as modern offerings such as CBD sparkling water.

Petite Left Bank is just 1,700 square feet with 65 seats total and is covered in a color palette of French blues and deep reds accented by antique metal details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojsb4_0hpEDJGd00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFist

Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Tiburon, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
idesignarch.com

Vintage Home with Original Victorian Farmhouse Charm

This charming residence in Healdsburg, California is a 1908 vintage home with original Victorian style architecture. The property consists of 4 units on nearly 1/2 acre with a detached studio cottage, and a separate cozy home at the rear. The main house exudes Victorian farmhouse charm with a wraparound porch...
HEALDSBURG, CA
InsideHook

The Best New Hotels in and Around San Francisco, Including a Glamping Destination

After a pandemic-related slowdown, new hotels are opening in and around San Francisco at an impressive pace — making it easier than ever to catch a Warriors game (without driving home after), go to a business meeting in Silicon Valley (without driving home after) or see a show at the Pozo Saloon (you guessed it). With more than a few notable properties opening their doors in 2022, it just goes to show how the Bay Area remains as desirable a tourist destination as ever.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Interior Design#French Cuisine#Food Drink#Tiburon Boulevard#La Rive Gauche
news24-680.com

Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure

We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
vinepair.com

Restoration Hardware Just Purchased This $25 Million Abandoned Napa Resort

Retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) intends to breathe new life into a forgotten Napa Valley property. It looks to spin the former Napa Soda Springs Resort — just a 15-minutes drive from downtown Napa — into a tourist-friendly winery and guest house. RH’s CEO Gary Friedman shared the news...
NAPA, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oaklandside.org

Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay

Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
BERKELEY, CA
foodgressing.com

Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]

It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
401
Followers
196
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy