Fox News

Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away

Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
'The Crown' resumes filming after production was paused due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

"The Crown" has resumed filming after the Netflix series paused production on Thursday, the day Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth Debicki, the 32-year-old actress who portrays Princess Diana, was seen on a set in a small town near Barcelona, Spain dressed as the late princess. The scene is set during Diana’s trip to Bosnia in 1997 where she met with children and landmine victims.
Breaking Global Headlines With Ashley Webster

In this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the remarkable legacy of her reign as a British monarch. He also highlights Vice President Harris’ comments about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) push to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House. Then, Jason brings on the stupid, highlighting New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D-LA) decision to fly first-class using funds from her office, due to safety concerns.
From Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III: A Changing of the Drams

You could call it the infamous grouse. It plopped from the sky, striking the late Queen Elizabeth II on the shoulder. The queen was out hiking the fields and hills near the River Dee close to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands in the early fall of 1995. What roiled Her Highness wasn’t a chunk of space debris or an engine bolt dislodged from an aircraft above.
