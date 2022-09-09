Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join royal family at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace Tuesday after departing the RAF Northolt Airforce station in Ruislip, England. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives
Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away
Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
King Charles was 'joyful' at 'lovely' dinner hours before queen's death, Jenna Bush Hager says
Morning show host Jenna Bush Hager said Monday she had a "lovely" dinner with then-Prince Charles the night before Queen Elizabeth II died, adding that she thought that the timing of his mother’s passing was likely a "surprise" to him. "It was a lovely meal," Bush Hager, the daughter...
'The Crown' resumes filming after production was paused due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death
"The Crown" has resumed filming after the Netflix series paused production on Thursday, the day Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth Debicki, the 32-year-old actress who portrays Princess Diana, was seen on a set in a small town near Barcelona, Spain dressed as the late princess. The scene is set during Diana’s trip to Bosnia in 1997 where she met with children and landmine victims.
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Prince Harry's tell-all book: What will he reveal, and could memoir destroy relationship with royal family?
Prince Harry penned a memoir which was set to be released this year, and cover the many unique situations he's faced as the youngest son of King Charles III, who recently ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday following 70 years of service. The Duke of Sussex announced...
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to delay formal rollout of House GOP agenda
FIRST ON FOX – Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the formal rollout of their agenda for this fall’s election, so it will not conflict with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. House Republicans had scheduled their "Commitment to America"...
Breaking Global Headlines With Ashley Webster
In this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the remarkable legacy of her reign as a British monarch. He also highlights Vice President Harris’ comments about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) push to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House. Then, Jason brings on the stupid, highlighting New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D-LA) decision to fly first-class using funds from her office, due to safety concerns.
From Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III: A Changing of the Drams
You could call it the infamous grouse. It plopped from the sky, striking the late Queen Elizabeth II on the shoulder. The queen was out hiking the fields and hills near the River Dee close to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands in the early fall of 1995. What roiled Her Highness wasn’t a chunk of space debris or an engine bolt dislodged from an aircraft above.
