ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

By Danielle Smith, Keystone State News
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA8S2_0hpED2LX00

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look.

The advocacy group ' MarchOnHarrisburg ' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials.

The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September 9 in York and ending on September 12 in Harrisburg.

MarchOnHarrisburg Executive Director, Rabbi Michael Pollack, said House Bill 1009 needs four votes to get to the governor's desk. But there have been 33 gift-ban bills introduced in the last two decades.

"And out of those 33 bills, only two have ever moved out of committee," said Pollack. "They've received a committee vote - that was in 2019 and 2021. It passed out of committee unanimously, and now it has stalled without a vote on the House floor."

House Bill 1009 is sponsored by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer - R-Luzerne County - and has bipartisan support. Pollack said a motion will be made on the House floor to bring the current bill up for discussion and a vote.

Pollack said a gift ban is in place for state government employees, but not state legislators . He explained that a police officer or state worker can't accept a slice of pizza - but in Pennsylvania, but the Speaker of the House can accept a new car.

He added there are reports of gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars, including the use of private planes.

"That's something our last Speaker of the House did is, he took a private jet flight from a gas executive ," said Pollack. "And of course, he did everything they wanted him to do. There's absolutely no limit. There are reporting thresholds, but even the reporting system is completely broken. It's an absolute joke."

Pollack added that Gov. Tom Wolf has been a strong proponent of the gift ban and signed an executive order when he first took office in 2015 to prohibit members of his office and the executive branch from accepting gifts.

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion

Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally at Pa. Capitol

State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, fourth from left, takes part in the 17th annual “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” rally held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, September 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Sen. Yaw to host meetings on future of agriculture

Harrisburg, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will host three regional meetings to discuss the future of Pennsylvania agriculture with members of the agriculture and agribusiness communities across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties. “The discussion is designed to listen to concerns and answer questions on how to improve agricultural conditions throughout our region,” Sen. Yaw said. “These meetings are intended to create a friendly dialogue and exchange of ideas.” ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can now seize and possibly destroy ATVs or dirt bikes that are being operated illegally. The measure was sponsored by State Sen. Pat Browne. "If people are convicted for illegally operating a bike on our streets they lose the bike," Browne said in July, around the time when the bill was signed. "It's either sold or destroyed. Hopefully that sends a very strong message that we're just not going to tolerate this."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House
phl17.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy