ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Once A Day#Violent Crime
cbs4local.com

EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening

EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DA's office files to remove judge from Walmart shooting case citing 'personal animus'

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person killed in early morning crash

El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy