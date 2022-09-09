Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso PD Gang Unit arrests 2 men accused of shooting at man in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit for shooting at a 23-year-old man at his home in the Upper Valley on Friday, police said. The Gang Unit’s investigation revealed Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, drove Justin...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
cbs4local.com
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
cbs4local.com
Opening statements begin in second murder trial of man accused of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The retrial of the Las Cruces man charged with the murder of a 79-year-old businessman started on Monday. The state and the defense attorneys delivered their opening statements. Lonnie Gallegos was tried earlier this year for the murder of Oscar Amezquita, who was shot...
cbs4local.com
Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
cbs4local.com
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
KVIA
Police investigate a homicide after finding one man dead inside a car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide in East El Paso after finding one person dead in a car, according to El Paso Police officials. Authorities responded to a vehicle on the roadway at I-10 East just before Loop 375 on ramp North. Police said they...
cbs4local.com
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
cbs4local.com
DA's office files to remove judge from Walmart shooting case citing 'personal animus'
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
cbs4local.com
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
cbs4local.com
Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
