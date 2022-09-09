In Ascension Parish, the Community Meeting on Asbestos Risk Forum was held at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, August 22, at 6 p.m. The panel speakers were Linda Reinstein, Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, Founder from California; and Travis London, Public Lab Air Monitor Project Lead, former plant safety personnel and former plant laborer from Louisiana. Both speakers lost a loved one to asbestos. A tour of chemical plants and various buildings of various job fields from Baton Rouge to New Orleans happened before the event. Information was shared with the attendees.

