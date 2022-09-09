ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Travis London: Asbestos is a threat to us all

In Ascension Parish, the Community Meeting on Asbestos Risk Forum was held at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, August 22, at 6 p.m. The panel speakers were Linda Reinstein, Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, Founder from California; and Travis London, Public Lab Air Monitor Project Lead, former plant safety personnel and former plant laborer from Louisiana. Both speakers lost a loved one to asbestos. A tour of chemical plants and various buildings of various job fields from Baton Rouge to New Orleans happened before the event. Information was shared with the attendees.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers

The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree

LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish to be given FEMA grant

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7,205,168 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana. “I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid to protect against future flooding and bolster the city’s storm water management....
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Sheriff visits with second graders

Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Joy Banner joins LSU discussion on portrayal of slavery on 9/13

BATON ROUGE – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host the season five opener of Racism: Dismantling the System, “Narrative Shifting: Centering the Humanity of the Enslaved on Plantations” on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will explore how plantations have historically presented the story of slavery and solutions to change these distorted narratives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma

Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Kevin Paul Miano

Kevin Paul Miano entered into eternal rest suddenly on Thursday, September 8, 2022 , one week shy of his 68th birthday. Kevin was a proud, lifelong resident of Garyville and faithful parishioner of St. Hubert Catholic Church. He was welcomed into heaven by his father, Sam F. Miano, his mother Leona Tamplain Miano, and sister Peggy Anne Miano.
GARYVILLE, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12

The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SCC hosts blood drive Sept. 17

LAPLACE — Thirty minutes is all it takes to save a life. You can save the lives of accident victims, adults and children with cancer, and newborn babies who need blood transfusions just hours after coming into this world. The Blood Center asks that you consider those who need your help. Your reward will be the.
LAPLACE, LA

