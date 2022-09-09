Read full article on original website
Say 'hello' again to the Roaring 20s: a prohibition themed coffee shop is coming to downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Bust out the fur coats and fedoras; Maumee's own Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop is opening a new location in Downtown Toledo, and it's going to be prohibition themed. The new location will still offer the same quality of delicious drinks and baked goods that...
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
13abc.com
HalloWeekends returns this week with many tricks and treats
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - HalloWeekends is returning to Cedar Point on Thursday for its 25th year and will include many tricks and treats for all guests. HalloWeekends began 25 years ago with just a few fall weekends at Cedar Point and has since grown into the seven-weekend extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, blood-curling haunted attractions, specialty food and drinks and live shows.
13abc.com
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
13abc.com
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
13abc.com
Tickets now on-sale for Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now on-sale for the Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship that is returning to Toledo next year. The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Ave. Feld Entertainment says the excitement begins at the...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton history on display through Open Doors program
Residents will be given a look at some of Ohio’s history this Open Doors program. The doors will be opened to historic buildings, including several locally, for viewing and tours. The state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of...
13abc.com
Amphitheater discussions continue in Waterville Monday night
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The controversial plan to build an amphitheater in Waterville will face another slate of meetings Monday night. The Plan Commission will take up the issue starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Primary School. The proposal for the outdoor music venue is also on the docket...
13abc.com
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More heated debate over a proposed concert venue in Waterville is expected. That’s why city council is hosting a series of public hearings at Waterville Primary. On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Waterville’s Planning Commission held a meeting at 6:00 PM, followed by a city council...
40,000 attendees expected at 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Art comes in many forms and downtown Bowling Green's 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival is showcasing almost all of them this weekend. Hundreds of artists and musicians from all over the world are showing their work at the non-profit event hosted entirely by volunteers. "We...
13abc.com
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Impact of Inflation
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 8 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
13abc.com
Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
13abc.com
TPS closes Bowsher’s stadium for fall season due to sinkhole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced that Bowsher High School’s stadium will remain closed throughout football season due to a recently detected sinkhole. TPS officials said the field was tested last week, and results showed an issue with a City of Toledo sewer line that runs under the field.
Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
