Watch Dwayne Johnson Battle The Justice Society In New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago

Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros . have returned for the second trailer for Black Adam . The trailer was released on Thursday (Sept. 8) and saw the movie dive deeper into Black Adam’s origin story, hinting at a possible revenge flick.

As the teaser begins, we hear the wrestler’s character chillingly speaking about his son and the sacrifice his son made to save his life. Then, more shots depict the titular character struggling with his powers. At the same time, other scenes see the villain attempting to make sense of what it means to be a superpowered being and failing to save your loved ones.

“These powers are not a gift,” Black Adam declares amid an ominous arrangement of Watch the Throne’s “Murder to Excellence.” “But a curse born out of rage.”

In addition, the teaser trailer treats fans to a brief look at Academy Award winner Viola Davis reprising her role as Amanda Waller. Audiences also get more shots of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, while Black Adam battles with their Justice Society.

“You have two paths,” Brosnan’s Doctor Fate appears to caution Black Adam. “You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on October 20.

Watch the trailer above.

