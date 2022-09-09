Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Line of showers, storms moving through New Hampshire; warning in effect in southern NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A line of storms is moving from the west to the east across New Hampshire on Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 8:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph...
WMUR.com
Severe weather threat over after line of showers, storms clear out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A line of showers and storms moving from the west to the east across New Hampshire led to multiple severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect, at various times, for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties. The most-recent warning expired at 9:45 p.m.
WMUR.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for New Hampshire on Primary Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to move through New Hampshire as voters head to the polls for Primary Day. Highs will warm into the 70s with elevated humidity levels, giving way to scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Some of the afternoon storms could contain gusty...
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in southwestern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph winds and small hail to areas including Jaffrey, Swanzy, Peterborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. The warned storm cell has...
WMUR.com
Video: Storms move across New Hampshire
Showers and storms possible Tuesday evening then giving way to an autumn-like feel for the end of the week. Scattered showers and a chance for passing thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could contain gusty winds and torrential downpours. Showers or storms move out after 10-11 PM then clearing skies as the humidity fades with lows in the 50s overnight.
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Chilling Crimes Of Terry Rasmussen, The Identity-Shifting ‘Chameleon Killer’
Terry Rasmussen was the serial killer behind the "Bear Brook Murders" in New Hampshire — and his many aliases ensured he wasn't found out until after he died in prison in 2010. On Nov. 10, 1985, two brothers were hunting in Bear Brook State Park, bordering Allenstown, New Hampshire....
WMUR.com
Video: Bright and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a front with downpours and thunderstorms it turns breezy and less humid today and much cooler for the end of the week. Showers may linger across the North Country today, otherwise it will be bright and breezy as the air dries. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s north to the upper 70s to 80 south. Winds will be gusty out of the west 10-20+ mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Some humidity on warm day in New Hampshire
Remaining warm (and somewhat humid) to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for the end of the week. We won't be able to rule out a passing sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should return to the upper 70s and low 80s with dewpoints above 60 degrees.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
Weather: Strong storms, heavy rain likely today
It's a mild and muggy morning with isolated showers and downpours bubbling up, especially across southern Vermont. Damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and an isolated tornado are possible with today's storms.
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Quiz: Can You Guess If These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
WMUR.com
Video: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible in New Hampshire
Remaining warm and a touch humid to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for late in the week. A stray sprinkle possible along with some clouds and sunshine Monday afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Increasing clouds and patchy fog.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
