Rick Ervin
4d ago
🤣🤣🤣.. I think it's funny.. Definitely no attitude of being TOUGH on crime in Democrat controlled cities.. Starting to consider Chattanooga as a suburb of North Atlanta..
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
Collegedale K9 Team begins chase of wanted man in 3 states
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee – An attempted traffic stop in Collegedale ended with ended up at a hotel near Bonny Oaks Drive. The new K9 team of officers Shell and Goose were on their first patrol when officer Shell tried to pull over the vehicle on Lee Highway for a traffic violation.
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
chattanoogacw.com
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect captured in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported Steven Brian Henley AKA Petey Henley is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide case.
WDEF
Murder suspect arrested after daylong search in Franklin County
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A search for a morning murder suspect covered two counties on the other side of the Cumberland Plateau today. Quentin Nathaniel Stacey was shot and killed before dawn on Norwood Creek Road in Winchester. The Franklin County Sheriff identified Petey Henley as the suspect and...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
WTVCFOX
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
WTVC
Small plane crash-lands near Chattanooga Airport Tuesday, 'no serious injuries' say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A small plane crash-landed near the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport late Tuesday morning. Two people were on board, but there were no serious injuries. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the plane went down off of Jubilee Drive just short of the runway at Lovell Field. The plane...
WDEF
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
WTVC
Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
WTVC
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WDEF
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
WDEF
Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
WDEF
Two Men Recognized for Heroism in Rustic Village Apartment Fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fire Department Operations Chief Rick Boatwright was on his way to work when he saw black smoke billowing over Highway 58. The Rustic Village Apartment Complex was on fire, and emergency services had yet to arrive. But a civilian, Jimmy Franklin, was on the scene, trying...
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
WDEF
One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
WTVCFOX
26-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police released more information later in the morning. They say the victim is a 26-year-old woman, and that the shooting was domestic-related. Police say the victim is "not in critical condition," but right now we don't know her specific injuries beyond that. Chattanooga Police...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
