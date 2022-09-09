Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"
Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
Culture y Recuerdos: Cristela Alonzo Teaches Us How to Use Laughter as a Coping Skill
Cristela Alonzo knows how to celebrate her wins. That may seem counterintuitive if you know her primarily from her 2014 sitcom, "Cristela," which ABC ran for one network season (22 episodes total). It wasn't the first (or last) Latinx show to be canceled too soon, but it did mark the first time a Latina created, wrote, starred on, and produced a primetime comedy on network television. "Look, we need more representation, but we also have to celebrate what we get," Alonzo tells POPSUGAR. "I never thought I would ever get a show. I never tried to get a TV show." But she did — and a barrier-breaking one at that. "People weren't ready to trust me with my truth and my story because I was the first one," she recalls. "This show allowed other shows to get a chance to be made that have Latina leads."
John Legend Performs New Song During Emmys In Memoriam Tribute to Legends Including Betty White
Image Source: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images. The 2022 Emmy Awards included its annual in memoriam tribute to entertainers and industry professionals who died in the past year during Monday night's ceremony in Los Angeles. "Golden Girls" icon Betty White, actor James Caan, and "Full House" star Bob Saget were all honored.
Amanda Seyfried's Daughter Cried About Her Emmys Win: "I Didn't Expect That"
Amanda Seyfried took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the Emmys on Sept. 12, and in a press room backstage, she explained that her daughter had an unexpected reaction to the win. "They got to watch it on TV, and my daughter actually cried because she was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV," she laughed, referencing her 5-year-old daughter, Nina, and her 1-year-old son, Thomas, whom she called right after her win. "She was supposed to be in bed — she has school tomorrow," she said. "I didn't expect that to be her reaction. But I think in 10 years she'll appreciate it."
Jennifer Coolidge Dances to Her Cutoff Music After Winning an Emmy For "The White Lotus"
When Jennifer Coolidge took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her work on season one of "The White Lotus," she had a lot of people to thank. So when the producers started playing the cutoff music, she journeyed on with her speech. And when they changed the music to something louder and more upbeat, the actor just laughed and danced. See the video ahead of her hilarious moment.
Issa Rae Celebrates Her Final Emmys Appearance For "Insecure": "It Is So Validating"
Issa Rae hit the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night in style for her final appearance on behalf of "Insecure." The multihyphenate stepped onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she recapped the legacy of her hit HBO series to People. "I know that the...
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks So Much Like Mom Christine Taylor
Ben and Ella Stiller turned the 2022 Emmys into a family date night. The actor and his 20-year-old daughter attended the award show on Sept. 12, walking the red carpet together before heading into the ceremony at Microsoft Theater. They subtly coordinated outfits for the big night out, with Ben sporting a classic tuxedo and Ella wearing a black strapless gown featuring a prominent leg slit. With her blond hair color and wispy bangs, Ella looked so much like her mom, Christine Taylor, circa the early 2000s — the resemblance was hard to miss.
"Yellowjackets" Star Sophie Thatcher Debuts a Black Bob at the Emmys
"Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher is making a statement at the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, the actor, who plays teen Natalie in the Showtime drama series, pulled up to the red carpet with a striking new bob haircut. Thatcher's chin-length cut featured wispy, side-swept bangs in an electric black shade.
The "Stranger Things" Cast Skipped the Emmys — Here's Where They Were Instead
There was a major absence at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12: the cast of "Stranger Things." Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the Hawkins gang totally skipped the red carpet and ceremony even though the show was nominated for outstanding drama series. Here's what we know about why they decided to skip television's biggest night.
From Zendaya to "Squid Game," All the History-Making Moments From the 2022 Emmys
The 2022 Emmys was a night to remember as all the biggest stars in Hollywood gathered to celebrate some of their best work on screen and behind the scenes. On Sept. 12, actors, writers, creators, and more attended the 74th annual ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson emceed a festive evening that awarded both today's breakout talent and seasoned stars.
These Celebs Had the Best Emmys Dates Ever: Their Kids!
Walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards is a very big deal, and for a few of the 2022 attendees, they made it even more memorable by bringing a few very special guests: their children! For the most part, these are kids who have stayed away from the spotlight, despite growing up in Hollywood, but joining their parents for the Emmys is the kind of experience you don't get to have very often.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Turn the Emmys Into Date Night
Chrissy Teigen was on hand to support husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night. The 43-year-old EGOT winner premiered his song "Pieces" from his latest album, "Legend," during the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute. While posing for pictures on the red carpet, the couple were as cute as ever as Legend cradled Teigen's baby bump.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Have a "Law & Order: SVU" Reunion at the Emmys
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay had a "Law & Order: SVU" reunion at the 2022 Emmys on Monday. "I love him and I've never gotten sick of him," Hargitay laughed during their interview on the red carpet. Later in the night, the pair pretended to lean in for a kiss while they presented the award for lead actor in a comedy series to Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso."
Class Is in Session, Because the "Abbott Elementary" Cast Won Big at the Emmys
School is back in session. On Monday, the cast of "Abbott Elementary" stepped out in full force for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Sheryl Lee Ralph was one of the first to arrive, looking glamorous in a strapless black gown and accompanied by her husband, Vincent Hughes. Meanwhile, Tyler James Williams showed up looking dapper in a blue pinstripe suit, and Lisa Ann Walter was a vision in an emerald-green gown. Joining them was creator Quinta Brunson, who wowed in a metallic brown dress.
