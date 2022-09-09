Cristela Alonzo knows how to celebrate her wins. That may seem counterintuitive if you know her primarily from her 2014 sitcom, "Cristela," which ABC ran for one network season (22 episodes total). It wasn't the first (or last) Latinx show to be canceled too soon, but it did mark the first time a Latina created, wrote, starred on, and produced a primetime comedy on network television. "Look, we need more representation, but we also have to celebrate what we get," Alonzo tells POPSUGAR. "I never thought I would ever get a show. I never tried to get a TV show." But she did — and a barrier-breaking one at that. "People weren't ready to trust me with my truth and my story because I was the first one," she recalls. "This show allowed other shows to get a chance to be made that have Latina leads."

