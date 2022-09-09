Martinsville’s Garrett Skaggs wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Martinsville’s Garrett Skaggs for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night coverage on September 2, 2022.

Artesians’ quarterback Tyler Adkins threw over the middle to Skaggs, who then took off down the field. A few moves to elude some Greenwood defenders got him close to pay dirt, then Skaggs pulled one player on his back as he dove across the goal line into the end zone for the touchdown.

