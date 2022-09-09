ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

theplaylist.net

‘The Watcher’ Teaser: A Dream Home Becomes A Nightmare In New Netflix Limited Series

For many people, buying a home in the suburbs to settle down and raise a family is a dream come true. Well, Netflix‘s “The Watcher” aims to turn that dream into a nightmare. Based on a true story, the upcoming limited series follows a couple who move into a New Jersey suburb only to realize something’s off with the neighborhood, and it only gets worse from there.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism

Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
THEATER & DANCE
#Grace
People

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros

The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match.  Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spinoff From Cobra Kai Creators In The Works At Paramount

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is getting a spinoff movie that is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are all involved, with writer Bill Posley (who wrote for Cobra Kai Season 4) handling the script. The title of the Ferris Bueller spinoff will be Sam and Victor's Day Off, and it will follow two now-iconic bit characters from the original film: the unnamed valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a wild joy ride, before bringing it back to Bueller and Co., leaving them in quite a predicament.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film

MADRID (AP) — Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodóvar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment. “It...
MOVIES
People

See Ryan Phillippe and Tom Pelphrey in Trailer for True Crime Thriller American Murderer

Tom Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown, a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large Ryan Phillippe is after "prime suspect" Tom Pelphrey. In the first trailer for the upcoming thriller American Murderer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown — a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large. In the intense trailer, Phillippe's Special Agent Lance Leising tries to track down the suspect, who is actively plotting his crimes. Per the official...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).

