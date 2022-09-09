Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
theplaylist.net
‘The Watcher’ Teaser: A Dream Home Becomes A Nightmare In New Netflix Limited Series
For many people, buying a home in the suburbs to settle down and raise a family is a dream come true. Well, Netflix‘s “The Watcher” aims to turn that dream into a nightmare. Based on a true story, the upcoming limited series follows a couple who move into a New Jersey suburb only to realize something’s off with the neighborhood, and it only gets worse from there.
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism
Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
Steve Martin’s Net Worth Is Staggering! See How Much Money the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actor Makes
Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Did ‘Gilmore Girls’ Purposefully Ruin Dean Forrester to Make Jess Mariano Look Better?
'Gilmore Girls' fans have been arguing over who the best fit for Rory is for decades. Did Amy Sherman-Palladino ruin one love interest to make another look better? Maybe.
ComicBook
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spinoff From Cobra Kai Creators In The Works At Paramount
Ferris Bueller's Day Off is getting a spinoff movie that is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are all involved, with writer Bill Posley (who wrote for Cobra Kai Season 4) handling the script. The title of the Ferris Bueller spinoff will be Sam and Victor's Day Off, and it will follow two now-iconic bit characters from the original film: the unnamed valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a wild joy ride, before bringing it back to Bueller and Co., leaving them in quite a predicament.
Jason Bateman Accidentally Stepped on Lizzo’s Emmys Gown — See Her Priceless Reaction
Lizzo was a red-ruffled dream at the 2022 Emmys, but her tulle dress created a little obstacle for Jason Bateman on the red carpet. E! News caught the moment on camera when Jason accidentally stepped on her train. See her priceless reaction below!. The moment happened as they headed into...
Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film
MADRID (AP) — Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodóvar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment. “It...
tvinsider.com
‘Weird’: See the Al Yankovic Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
If it was especially weird for you to see an improbably-buff “Weird Al” Yankovic hooking up with Madonna in the trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, you’re not alone. Apparently, many others wondered if the real-life Weird Al was once “touched...
Sofia Coppola to Direct Priscilla Presley Biopic Based on Memoir by Elvis’ Ex
Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film “Priscilla” based on the memoir “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, A24 announced on Monday. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller. Cailee Spaeny (“Mare...
See Ryan Phillippe and Tom Pelphrey in Trailer for True Crime Thriller American Murderer
Tom Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown, a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large Ryan Phillippe is after "prime suspect" Tom Pelphrey. In the first trailer for the upcoming thriller American Murderer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Pelphrey stars as Jason Derek Brown — a real-life fugitive who is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and still at large. In the intense trailer, Phillippe's Special Agent Lance Leising tries to track down the suspect, who is actively plotting his crimes. Per the official...
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says WME in Talks With Netflix, Amazon About Theatrical Release of Movies
In a wide-ranging talk at a Goldman Sachs conference on Monday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said that his company is in talks with Amazon Studios and Netflix about their plans for releasing films in theaters. “We are having conversations with Amazon about, is it going to be 15 days, 25...
Brad Pitt Falls Off A Balcony In Wild First Trailer For ‘Babylon’: Watch
The first official trailer for the upcoming film Babylon was released on September 13, and it’s got Oscars written all over it. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and more star in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic. The trailer is full of memorable moments, including Brad tripping and falling off a balcony.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
