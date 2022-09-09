ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

COVID-19 Vaccine Supply To China? Moderna CEO Says Capacity Available

Moderna Inc's MRNA CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has been made, Reuters reported. "We are open, we have the capacity," Bancel said but declined to say whether Moderna had submitted its vaccine for approval in the...
The Associated Press

Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced the release of a 3D industrial lidar sensor suite designed for high-volume material handling applications. The industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors is configured to meet the unique requirements of forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers at price points that enable adoption on high-volume production fleets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005078/en/ Ouster’s industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors for high-volume material handling applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
