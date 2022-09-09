Read full article on original website
Related
Interest rates keep climbing along with the price of groceries
Borrowers need to brace themselves for even higher interest rates ahead, kind of like packing extra cash to cover more absurd price hikes at the next trip to the grocery store. It's a done deal. A three-peat of sorts — the third time in a row that the Federal Reserve will try...
COVID-19 Vaccine Supply To China? Moderna CEO Says Capacity Available
Moderna Inc's MRNA CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has been made, Reuters reported. "We are open, we have the capacity," Bancel said but declined to say whether Moderna had submitted its vaccine for approval in the...
Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applications
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced the release of a 3D industrial lidar sensor suite designed for high-volume material handling applications. The industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors is configured to meet the unique requirements of forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers at price points that enable adoption on high-volume production fleets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005078/en/ Ouster’s industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors for high-volume material handling applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0