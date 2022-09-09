ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 2

Jeri Macdonald
2d ago

I hope they restrict according to the sex at birth. My opinion is based on the fact that it causes too much confusion for children that shouldn't even have to think about sex orientation at such a young age. No I am not judging or hating but am tired of their lifestyle being "crammed" down my throat and telling me I need/have to accept/encourage their choice.

Reply(1)
2
Related
kosu.org

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New law could protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — New laws could help protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma when they find themselves fighting back. On Tuesday, a lawmaker studied that potential legislation. State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck said Oklahoma should be a place where a woman can defend herself in her home and defend...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race

Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Stitt announces who is on state’s task force to help women, children

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced who will be on the state’s task force that was formed to help women and children. Oklahoma has now banned all abortion with the only exception being to save the life of the mother. Critics have said if you’re going to ban abortion, there isn’t enough help to support new moms after a baby is born.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election State#Racism#Lgbtq Student Alliance#Freedom Oklahoma#Mcafee#Senate
KTEN.com

Oklahoma plans for electric car future

(KTEN) — Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for public input on its plan to use federal funding to boost electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the state. Those plans have now been submitted to the federal government for review. "It solidified our thoughts about how people are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees

Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations

It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy