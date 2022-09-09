Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
Cheyenne City Council debates amendment on impounding illegally parked vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change to the time frame in which an illegally parked vehicle is towed was introduced to the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Sept. 12. This amendment would change the time frame to two business days, and the owner of the vehicle would have to pay charges for towing and storage incurred in addition to any penalties imposed for violation of this code or any other city ordinance.
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Cheyenne City Council approves back-angle parking on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back-angle parking for the city was approved by the Cheyenne City Council during its regular meeting last night, Sept. 12. Back-in-angle parking is a method that, according to the amendment, has been expanding throughout the United States. In this method, vehicles would reverse into spots for street parking, with their front end being angled toward the right or the way in which traffic is traveling.
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill
A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
Air Quality Alert in effect in Cheyenne due to distant wildfires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced an Air Quality Alert for the area. This is in coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. This alert shall remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, due to wildfires in Idaho. A Special Weather...
Boys and Girls Club Opens New Laramie County Locations
The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to announce the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District #2. Launching Monday, September 12th, the Club will offer high-quality, affordable afterschool programming in Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary Schools. These locations, set to replace the previous Academy...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Red Flag Warning to go into effect for Cheyenne residents today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas today, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. This warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, with areas of smoke before 3 p.m. The day should have a high of 84 with increasing cloud coverage and a southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph. This wind will become a south wind of between 10 and 15 mph later in the morning. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 51. South-southeast winds between 5 and 15 mph will shift west-northwest after midnight tonight.
Cheyenne man arrested and charged after allegedly attacking juvenile with a knife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers...
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/26/2–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
Obituaries: Martinez; Lucero; Hiebert
Paul J Martinez: June 28, 1995 – September 7, 2022. Paul Joseph Martinez was born on June 28, 1995, in Cheyenne, WY. He passed away on September 7, 2022, at the young age of 27. If you knew Paul, then you knew he always had the biggest smile on...
East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
