Mount Airy News
City OKs Spencer’s storage tank removal
Efforts to redevelop the former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy are continuing with city officials approving a proposal for the removal of above-ground storage tanks at the site. Four tanks were targeted in all, which officials said needed to be removed from the outside of a...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election.
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina solar company lays off 500; CEO blames faulty equipment
CHARLOTTE – Solar panel company Pink Energy, based in Mooresville, has announced another round of job cuts, with about 500 people being laid off. The company’s CEO blames faulty equipment from a supplier for the layoffs which now total some 1,000. Pink Energy filed a federal lawsuit against...
Mount Airy News
Chamber after-hours set for Thursday
The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours networking event on Thursday. Hosting the event will be the Business Networking International — Platinum Producers (BNI). The gathering is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Surry County Service Center, 915 E. Atkins St., in Dobson.
Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
wunc.org
'David fighting Goliath': Environmental activism gets personal for Walnut Cove residents
David Hairston, 61, has lived near the Belews Creek Steam Station, a coal-fired power plant, since childhood. He feels the plant has done a lot of damage to his community over the years, but his community has continued to find resilience and strength, often with David helping lead the fight.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
WSET
'Identifying themselves as law enforcement:' CCSO warns folks on money scam
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have received numerous reports on people identifying themselves as law enforcement. They said scammers are calling citizens within the county. The scammers are using actual deputies' names and have obtained money from people, deputies said. Deputies are...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
Summerfield farmer says Budd’s policies don’t help his struggles
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) – John Doggett operates a farm that his family has owned for 200 years, but he says he feels threatened by being small and lacking support. So Doggett, a member of the Summerfield Town Council who ran on a conservative agenda, stood before cameras in front of his family’s barn on Thursday […]
Greensboro doctor’s office serving those with limited options closes unexpectedly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A doctor’s office in east Greensboro serving a community with limited healthcare options closed unexpectedly. City leaders tell FOX8 the idea for the Evans-Blount Total Access Center came up in 2007 because of the medical desert in the community. “We wanted to be accessible as well, and we are. We’re right […]
Mount Airy News
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
Project to help North Wilkesboro Speedway traffic ‘several years’ away, officials say
Transportation officials are already preparing for massive crowds for when NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
Ted Budd ‘open’ to debating Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race after skipping all primary debates
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, sounded Friday like he was ready to debate Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November. Budd, before meeting voters at Kickback Jacks restaurant, said he probably wasn’t going to accept a debate sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters that Beasley had […]
Mount Airy News
What parents need to know —the basics
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This particular column is part of a monthly series on drug abuse prevention and treatment. As a parent of a teenager, you may have spoken...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
