“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date

By Will Price
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers.

21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.

Scout Wrin, who’s on the board for the event, talked about the expansion.

“We usually just have one stage on [7th Street,] this year we’re doing two stages, so it’s going to be quite a bit bigger, a lot more happening, more musical talent, so it’s going to be a lot more entertaining,” he said.

While 7th Street won’t have a stage, it will include several activities for children for the first time.

Swope Art Museum led the organization of the “Kid Zone,” which is free for those 16 and under. Education director Emily Bennett said it will include several arts and crafts stations, a foam pit and a “petting zoo” allowing kids to interact with different instruments alongside members of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, among other things.

“We came up alongside the planning committee, probably about five months ago or so, and started kind of assembling the troops as far as all the people who like to help with kids activities in town,” Bennett said.

Wrin said growth is the goal for any organization.

“I think it’s, with any business or organization, you want to see growth,” he said. “You want to see momentum with your projects, so this is the next step for us.”

He added a portion of the proceeds will go to the “Music is Key,” organization, which works to provide instruments for Vigo County Schools students.

“We sponsor kids with music lessons and instruments who are underprivileged, and we want to give them a chance to perform on one of these stages one day,” he said.

Wrin said they are hoping to provide brass instruments this year.

The event, which started on Friday, will also begin on 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to those 16 and under, while adults have to pay $25 a day for a ticket.

