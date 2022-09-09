Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Defense files to have stabbing case dismissed on self-defense grounds
CASPER, Wyo. — The defense counsel for a 43-year-old Casper man accused of stabbing another man during a fight in mid-July has filed to dismiss the charges on grounds of self-defense. Hosea White entered a not guilty plea in Natrona County District Court on Aug. 10. Defense attorney Marty...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
17-year veteran Casper Police Sgt. Sara Nelson enjoying new role leading school resource officers
CASPER, Wyo. — School is back in session, and an over-17-year veteran of the Casper Police Department is starting her first full school year supervising school resource officers who provide services to the Natrona County School District. Sgt. Sara Nelson started in the new supervisory role during the spring...
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
oilcity.news
Emergency Response Expo to include live demos by Natrona County first responders
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County citizens will have the chance to meet local first responders and see live demonstrations at the Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The event, hosted by NCSO and Natrona County Emergency Management,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3, 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire in the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
oilcity.news
Duck book during Duck Derby? Natrona County Library ready to create first StoryWalk in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library wants to create a new “StoryWalk” at an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. StoryWalks involve displaying children’s books page by page in an outdoor setting. Library staff would select books to display in the new StoryWalk stations and these could be changed intermittently to display different books, Lisa Scroggins, executive director with the Natrona County Public Library, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Wellspring Health clinic offers free Plan B emergency contraception across Wyoming, other states
CASPER, Wyo. — Wellspring Health Access Clinic is offering free Plan B emergency contraception. According to Wellspring founder and president Julie Burkhart, the supplies were donated to the clinics by a sponsor of Plan B. “They reached out to us and asked if we would like to get a...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona Health hosting bivalent COVID-19 booster, flu vaccine drive
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at its drive-thru across from its 475 S. Spruce St. office. The health department is offering new updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Natrona students missed average 17+ days of school last year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District saw a 2.54% decrease in attendance during the 2021–22 school year compared with 2020–21, with students missing an average of 17.675 days of school. The school district saw decreases in attendance rates at every grade level, Charlotte Gilber, executive...
oilcity.news
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
oilcity.news
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
oilcity.news
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
oilcity.news
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Denson; Hiebert
June Harmony Denson: Nov. 20, 2020 – Sept. 3, 2022. June Harmony Denson returned to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2022, at 21 months old after battling various health complications. June was born in Casper, Wyoming, on November 20, 2020, to her parents Randall and Rebecca Denson. June...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Comments / 0