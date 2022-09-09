ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Defense files to have stabbing case dismissed on self-defense grounds

CASPER, Wyo. — The defense counsel for a 43-year-old Casper man accused of stabbing another man during a fight in mid-July has filed to dismiss the charges on grounds of self-defense. Hosea White entered a not guilty plea in Natrona County District Court on Aug. 10. Defense attorney Marty...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3, 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire in the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Duck book during Duck Derby? Natrona County Library ready to create first StoryWalk in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library wants to create a new “StoryWalk” at an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. StoryWalks involve displaying children’s books page by page in an outdoor setting. Library staff would select books to display in the new StoryWalk stations and these could be changed intermittently to display different books, Lisa Scroggins, executive director with the Natrona County Public Library, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona Health hosting bivalent COVID-19 booster, flu vaccine drive

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at its drive-thru across from its 475 S. Spruce St. office. The health department is offering new updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine does...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona students missed average 17+ days of school last year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District saw a 2.54% decrease in attendance during the 2021–22 school year compared with 2020–21, with students missing an average of 17.675 days of school. The school district saw decreases in attendance rates at every grade level, Charlotte Gilber, executive...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world

Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Denson; Hiebert

June Harmony Denson: Nov. 20, 2020 – Sept. 3, 2022. June Harmony Denson returned to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2022, at 21 months old after battling various health complications. June was born in Casper, Wyoming, on November 20, 2020, to her parents Randall and Rebecca Denson. June...
CASPER, WY

