Kevin Paul Miano
Kevin Paul Miano entered into eternal rest suddenly on Thursday, September 8, 2022 , one week shy of his 68th birthday. Kevin was a proud, lifelong resident of Garyville and faithful parishioner of St. Hubert Catholic Church. He was welcomed into heaven by his father, Sam F. Miano, his mother Leona Tamplain Miano, and sister Peggy Anne Miano.
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma
Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Popeyes fried chicken will always own a special place in my heart. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana. It was initially called Chicken on the Run. Owner Al Copeland wanted his restaurant to compete with Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, that didn't work out and he closed his restaurant. Just to open it back up four days later rebranded as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken.
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week he received numerous complaints from residents in the Plaquemine city limits upset over their light bills, but he said it’s not in his jurisdiction. Those calls should have gone to the City of Plaquemine, which owns City Light & Water,...
The biggest questions facing New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell — On Tuesday, we asked them. And for the first time, Cantrell talked about the effort to get her out of office in an exclusive interview with WGNO's LBJ. See the full interview here.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black...
NORCO, La. – H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, has announced the purchase of a new building and property located at 22 Apple Street in Norco. The funeral home’s new building will replace its former Fourth Street location, which sustained damage after Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was beyond repair following a fire in January of 2022. Serving the River Parishes since 1912, H.C. Alexander will rebuild in a larger and more modern space. The building, formerly home to a Capital One Bank, will undergo a renovation that is expected to take up to a year.
BATON ROUGE – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host the season five opener of Racism: Dismantling the System, “Narrative Shifting: Centering the Humanity of the Enslaved on Plantations” on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will explore how plantations have historically presented the story of slavery and solutions to change these distorted narratives.
In Ascension Parish, the Community Meeting on Asbestos Risk Forum was held at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, August 22, at 6 p.m. The panel speakers were Linda Reinstein, Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, Founder from California; and Travis London, Public Lab Air Monitor Project Lead, former plant safety personnel and former plant laborer from Louisiana. Both speakers lost a loved one to asbestos. A tour of chemical plants and various buildings of various job fields from Baton Rouge to New Orleans happened before the event. Information was shared with the attendees.
