Ohio State

WLWT 5

Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane on I-71 in Landen

LANDEN, Ohio — The center lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound I-71 in Landen, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras were used to report the disabled vehicle near the Mason Montgomery Rd exit at 8:35 a.m.
LANDEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week

MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Silverton, OH
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio

LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Single Motorcycle Accident Sends One to Hospital

Mary Alice Reporting – A one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon sent the driver to the hospital with unknown injuries. A medical helicopter was called in for the 3:40 pm accident that is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s New Philadelphia Post. Sgt. William Bower says the...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – La Niña is a global weather pattern that usually lasts under a year or two, but that is not the case with the current cycle, and it could impact your winter. This winter is forecasted to be the third winter in a row with La Niña in place, a rare feat […]
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH

