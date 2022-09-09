Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane on I-71 in Landen
LANDEN, Ohio — The center lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound I-71 in Landen, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras were used to report the disabled vehicle near the Mason Montgomery Rd exit at 8:35 a.m.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 southbound in West Chester causing delays
CINCINNATI — Two left lanes on I-75 southbound at Cin-Day Rd/ Exit 21 in West Chester are blocked after a crash. The accident was reported by police at 10:03 a.m. Traffic is backed up to Tylersville Road/Exit 22. Delays can be expected to last up to 10 minutes.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
WLWT 5
Gas prices continue to fall: Here's the averages in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
Gas prices are continuing to fall across the country, including in the Tri-State area. The national average has fallen to prices not seen since the start of March. The national average stands around $3.71. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept. 13 in the video player above. Why is gas continuing...
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
wtuz.com
Single Motorcycle Accident Sends One to Hospital
Mary Alice Reporting – A one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon sent the driver to the hospital with unknown injuries. A medical helicopter was called in for the 3:40 pm accident that is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s New Philadelphia Post. Sgt. William Bower says the...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – La Niña is a global weather pattern that usually lasts under a year or two, but that is not the case with the current cycle, and it could impact your winter. This winter is forecasted to be the third winter in a row with La Niña in place, a rare feat […]
Ohio chief defends officer who shot dog: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
"You got a split second to make a decision, the dogs closing in on you what are you going to do? At this point the information I have I'm not seeing where the officer did anything wrong or out of the ordinary," said Chief Ingram.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Deer archery hunting season kicks off in Ohio this month
Ohio's archery hunting season for white-tailed dear is just around the corner. The season kicks off statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will continue through Feb. 5.
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
cwcolumbus.com
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
