Nancy Linkous Lewis
4d ago
God Bless him these auto parts stores are becoming USELESS their employees know nothing about auto repair and do not help anymore
Sonya Loera
4d ago
Yes always Great Customer Service along with Above and Beyond. Thank you for helping Sir!!!
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
WacoTrib.com
Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin
Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
fox44news.com
Shots fired into car with children inside, woman arrested
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children. Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.
KWTX
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
fox44news.com
Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
fox44news.com
Heights police officer assaulted during DWI booking
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – An Oklahoma man who was originally arrested on a DWI charge now finds himself facing much more serious charges after the booking in process got a little rough at the jail. 24-year-old William Ryder Henry Hudson, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was stopped by a...
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
KWTX
Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
