Robbinsdale School District Rolls Out New COVID-19 Guidelines
The Robbinsdale School District has updated its COVID-19 policies to make masks optional, discontinue a staff vaccine mandate and not require students or staff to stay at home if they are in close contact with someone with COVID-19. “We were excusing students before if they weren’t vaccinated and had exposure...
Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store
Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
Maple Grove Lutheran Church Honors First Responders on 9/11
The 21st anniversary of 9/11 did not pass without a few local tributes. Maple Grove Lutheran Church put up signs of gratitude to police, firefighters and EMS workers in observance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Card My Yard, which has a Maple Grove location, made the signs. Volunteers...
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Osseo Council Postpones $1.5M Street Reconstruction Project
For any city, street maintenance is an expensive yet necessary evil. And in parts of Osseo, there are several streets that have seen better days. “Starting with 3rd Street northeast here, this runs along the school property, you can see the cracking that exists within the streets and some of the issues along the curb line,” said Emily Brown of WSB and Associates to the Osseo City Council during a presentation Monday night.
Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan
Developers are looking to raze the former Metcalf Middle School building at 2250 Diffley Road in Eagan to make way a residential development. Submitted photo. A mix of apartments, townhomes and senior housing are proposed to be developed at the site of a former middle school in Eagan. In April,...
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
Children lead nurses in strike chant on Day 2 of nurses strike
Children led nurses in a chant on Tuesday, Sept. 13, outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis ahead of the Minnesota Nurses Association's news conference on the ongoing nurses' strike. Tuesday marked the second day of the three-day strike.
MN Health Department approves new mental health hospital at Bethesda
The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that moving forward with a new mental health hospital at the former Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is in the public interest due to the lack of inpatient mental health beds in the state, despite acknowledging “significant concerns” with the lack of emergency services for patients in crisis.
Newsmakers: Maria’s Voice Explains Prevention Network
Maria’s Voice started a Prevention Network for employers, organizations and faith communities to educate people on the signs of domestic violence through their award-winning video education program. Osseo Area Schools and the city of Maple Grove are part of the network. “Our program features a 15-minute educational video called...
Brooklyn Park Approves Sister City Agreement with Banjul, The Gambia
The Brooklyn Park City Council has approved a sister-city relationship with Banjul, the capital city in The Gambia, at this week’s meeting. The relationship will be facilitated by the Gambian Association in Minnesota. Several Brooklyn Park residents with Gambian heritage were in attendance for the vote. The mayor of...
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
Water Works artist Inkpa Mani resigned amid charges of cultural appropriation
A prestigious public art project meant for a downtown Minneapolis park is in limbo after the artist chosen for the job resigned amid accusations of cultural appropriation. The situation echoes many instances of Native-presenting people called out to prove their identities across Indian Country, raising questions about belonging - who is permitted to practice Native arts and who gets to decide.
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors
Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
