WMDT.com
“Their character is built:” SWAC program provides students with free instruments in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council is allowing students the opportunity to receive a free musical instrument with the return of the Instrument Barn Program. We’re told the goal is to foster a love for music and the arts for disadvantaged students in the county. The council receives...
WMDT.com
CFES announces Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship
SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced the establishment of the Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship. We’re told the scholarship honors the life and legacy of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in law enforcement and is attending Cpl. Hilliard’s alma mater, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
WBOC
Demolition Day In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old Dorchester General Hospital met with a team of excavators today. The medical center was also known as the University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The (CWDI) Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated Executive Director, Matt Leonard, says they've been envisioning on how to beautify the city...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center now open for students
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Public Library is bringing back a resource for students. The library’s Homework Help Center has opened its doors, and on Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. This includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
chestertownspy.org
Khalid Kurtom, MD, Reappointed As Volunteer Faculty for the UMSOM
Khalid Kurtom, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group and Medical Director of System Operations at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, has been reappointed to the volunteer faculty of University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and promoted to the rank of Adjunct Associate Professor.
WMDT.com
A Mother’s Cry looking for support to help mothers impacted by the criminal justice system
SALISBURY, Md. – One mother is now looking to the community for support, A Mother’s Cry is an organization based in Salisbury to help mothers get the support they need. Specifically, Black single mothers who are impacted by the criminal justice system. “I would love to have organizations that will say we will help her with that also, help mom to navigate the legal system,” says Jamesina Greene, founder of A Mother’s Cry.
Ocean City Today
Nearly 800 female anglers take part in Poor Girls Open
(Aug. 26, 2022) The 28th annual Capt. Steve Harman Poor Girls Open drew 797 lady anglers fishing on 161 boats, last Thursday through Saturday, with prize money distributed to the winners totaling $243,265. In addition, a check for $100,000 was presented to the American Cancer Society. “This was another great...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. begins rollback for upcoming termination of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County and the State of Maryland are beginning the process of ending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Effective Monday, September 12th, applications for the Wicomico County ERAP will be required to include one of the following:. 2021 income tax return. List of income...
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36
Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
WMDT.com
John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
talbotspy.org
What’s That You Say? How to Age Gracefully with Healthy Communication Skills
Between hearing loss, mobility and health issues, getting older is not easy – on us, or on our partners! By popular demand, instructor Judith Cornette is returning to the Chesapeake Forum with an expanded two-session version of her valuable course, “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills”, starting September 19th.
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
WBOC
Old Dorchester General Hospital Demolished
Heavy machinery destroyed the old Dorchester medical center in Cambridge. When demolition is complete, retail, residential homes and grass lands will be set up on the water front property.
WMDT.com
Delaware Candidate Spotlight: Meet the candidate looking to unseat Bryan Shupe
MILFORD, Del. – In Delaware’s 36th house district Representative Bryan Shupe is facing a primary challenge from Patrick Smith. Smith tells us he wants to see a more conservative approach to leadership in the district. Smith says he does not believe that Shupe’s voting record is conservative enough...
Cape Gazette
Beebe to host family fun night at Hudson Fields Sept. 14
Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with Revelation Craft Brewing Company, will host a family fun night from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hudson Fields near Milton. Proceeds from the Revelation Goes Red event will benefit the American Heart Association. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, beer, games,...
Riverwalk Freedom Festival Planned for September 17
Milford’s largest outdoor festival will return September 17 when the Riverwalk Freedom Festival kicks off at 9 AM throughout downtown. This year, there will be a few new attractions along with the popular activities and events from years before. “In addition to all the great things taking place at this year’s event, the Milford Senior Center will be open for ... Read More
WMDT.com
Founder of Berlin non-profit throws his hat in the ring for a spot on the town council
BERLIN, Md.- In Berlin, we checked in with a candidate running for a seat in the municipal election. Tony Weeg is running for the District 4 seat against incumbent Dean Burrell. A few years ago, Weeg ran for the At-Large Councilmember spot, but didn’t win. Since then, he said...
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
