Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

CFES announces Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship

SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced the establishment of the Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship. We’re told the scholarship honors the life and legacy of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in law enforcement and is attending Cpl. Hilliard’s alma mater, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Demolition Day In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old Dorchester General Hospital met with a team of excavators today. The medical center was also known as the University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The (CWDI) Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated Executive Director, Matt Leonard, says they've been envisioning on how to beautify the city...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center now open for students

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Public Library is bringing back a resource for students. The library’s Homework Help Center has opened its doors, and on Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. This includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Khalid Kurtom, MD, Reappointed As Volunteer Faculty for the UMSOM

Khalid Kurtom, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group and Medical Director of System Operations at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, has been reappointed to the volunteer faculty of University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and promoted to the rank of Adjunct Associate Professor.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

A Mother’s Cry looking for support to help mothers impacted by the criminal justice system

SALISBURY, Md. – One mother is now looking to the community for support, A Mother’s Cry is an organization based in Salisbury to help mothers get the support they need. Specifically, Black single mothers who are impacted by the criminal justice system. “I would love to have organizations that will say we will help her with that also, help mom to navigate the legal system,” says Jamesina Greene, founder of A Mother’s Cry.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Nearly 800 female anglers take part in Poor Girls Open

(Aug. 26, 2022) The 28th annual Capt. Steve Harman Poor Girls Open drew 797 lady anglers fishing on 161 boats, last Thursday through Saturday, with prize money distributed to the winners totaling $243,265. In addition, a check for $100,000 was presented to the American Cancer Society. “This was another great...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems

Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36

Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

What’s That You Say? How to Age Gracefully with Healthy Communication Skills

Between hearing loss, mobility and health issues, getting older is not easy – on us, or on our partners! By popular demand, instructor Judith Cornette is returning to the Chesapeake Forum with an expanded two-session version of her valuable course, “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills”, starting September 19th.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe to host family fun night at Hudson Fields Sept. 14

Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with Revelation Craft Brewing Company, will host a family fun night from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hudson Fields near Milton. Proceeds from the Revelation Goes Red event will benefit the American Heart Association. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, beer, games,...
MILTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Riverwalk Freedom Festival Planned for September 17

Milford’s largest outdoor festival will return September 17 when the Riverwalk Freedom Festival kicks off at 9 AM throughout downtown. This year, there will be a few new attractions along with the popular activities and events from years before. “In addition to all the great things taking place at this year’s event, the Milford Senior Center will be open for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try

As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
OCEAN CITY, MD

