Vandals damage historic camp at Laurel Hill State Park, 'persons of interest' sought

Vandals caused extensive damage last month at an historic camp at Somerset County’s Laurel Hill State Park, where officials are hoping to talk to a group of people who were seen at the site.

The damage at Group Camp No. 5 was discovered and reported by the park maintenance staff on Aug. 16, according to assistant park manager Kelsey Hope.

She said the buildings at the camp are primarily of wood and were constructed more than 80 years ago as part of the federal Civilian Conservation Corps program of the 1930s. The mess hall was among the buildings that were vandalized.

“There were busted-out windows, kicked-in doors and broken light fixtures,” said Hope. “These were the original windows they destroyed. They also destroyed extra windows that were in storage in one of the buildings.”

The group camp previously was vandalized in 2016 and has not been open for public use, according to Hope. She said the park staff is seeking the public’s help in identifying people spotted at the site in surveillance images that have been posted on the park’s Facebook page.

“They are people of interest,” Hope said. “We want to ask them some questions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the park office at 814-445-7725.

Hope said park rangers are investigating the vandalism and a later apparent attempt to break in at the site that resulted in no additional damage. Park workers have secured the damaged buildings and security has been increased in the area, she said.

A dollar estimate of the damage hasn’t been determined, Hope said.

With about 200 structures, Laurel Hill boasts the largest collection of intact CCC architecture in the state park system. Each of the historic camps features central dining and recreation halls and accommodations for 100 or more, either in cabins or barracks-style buildings.

“It’s very important to protect these cultural resources,” said Hope. “It’s something we take very seriously.”