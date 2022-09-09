Read full article on original website
WBOC
Demolition Day In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old Dorchester General Hospital met with a team of excavators today. The medical center was also known as the University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. The (CWDI) Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated Executive Director, Matt Leonard, says they've been envisioning on how to beautify the city...
Ocean City Today
Nearly 800 female anglers take part in Poor Girls Open
(Aug. 26, 2022) The 28th annual Capt. Steve Harman Poor Girls Open drew 797 lady anglers fishing on 161 boats, last Thursday through Saturday, with prize money distributed to the winners totaling $243,265. In addition, a check for $100,000 was presented to the American Cancer Society. “This was another great...
WMDT.com
“Their character is built:” SWAC program provides students with free instruments in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council is allowing students the opportunity to receive a free musical instrument with the return of the Instrument Barn Program. We’re told the goal is to foster a love for music and the arts for disadvantaged students in the county. The council receives...
WMDT.com
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old...
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team young, but talented this year
(Sept. 2, 2022) There are about 100 players in the Stephen Decatur football program, with around 40 on the varsity team, which is young this year with many underclassmen in the lineup. “I expect the younger kids to play big roles. They’ve got to. We have 44 freshmen [in the...
WMDT.com
UMES ranked #9 HBCU of 2022
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore was ranked number 9 HBCU of 2022. They received the honor for the social end economic mobility that they provide to students. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36
Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
WMDT.com
CFES announces Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship
SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced the establishment of the Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship. We’re told the scholarship honors the life and legacy of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in law enforcement and is attending Cpl. Hilliard’s alma mater, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
WBOC
Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
WMDT.com
John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center now open for students
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Public Library is bringing back a resource for students. The library’s Homework Help Center has opened its doors, and on Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. This includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
WMDT.com
Patriot Day Celebration at Windmill Creek Winery sees honoring of 9/11 Victims, fundraiser for current vets
BERLIN, Md- Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery in Berlin is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 while looking to help current veterans. The Patriots Day event saw a color guard, a lowering of the flag, and a moment of silence for the victims of September 11th. The event also featured touch- a-truck for kids, food wine, and a live band, as well as charity raffles for the Fallen Outdoors foundation, which helps veterans on the eastern shore go on outdoor trips and activities free of charge.
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
WBOC
People Stunned After Body is Pulled From a Pond
SALISBURY, Md. -- People in Salisbury are still shaken up after learning that a body was pulled from the drainage pond near the Coventry Square Apartments. The drainage pond sits between the apartment complex and the Aydelotte Commons business park. Firetrucks, Salisbury City Police, and EMS arrived at the pond on Saturday afternoon, retrieving the body shortly after.
WBOC
Police Investigating Salisbury Convenience Store Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches
September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
