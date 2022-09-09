Read full article on original website
Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gun violence continues to plague our city but there’s a multi-layered approach to help change that. From police to community-based programs, there are a lot of people with boots on the ground. Among the many options is a City of Toledo program that uses so-called Interrupters. There are currently nine interrupters on the streets right now.
The Interrupter program is a community-based initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in Toledo
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event,injuring one. It's just one more...
Man charged with assaulting TPD officer
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past weekend marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and here in Toledo, students are learning about the first-hand experiences of a firefighter who headed to the scene. Tom Eisel is a retired Deputy Chief for Sylvania Township Fire. He spent...
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
DORA expands in downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in downtown Bowling Green has been approved for expansion. According to the City of Bowling Green, the original area has been expanded on South Main Street to include the parking lot on the south end of E. Clough Street. The East Wooster footprint has also been expanded to the east to include the Stone’s Throw Tavern.
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
