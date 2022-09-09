ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry

COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare DA Ward takes helm of Calif.’s top prosecutor group

The voice of California’s 58 top prosecutors, and the thousands of lawyers that work for them, is now led by Tulare County’s Tim Ward. Ward, elected District Attorney by Tulare County voters in 2014, took the helm of the California District Attorney’s Association as its president last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheHorse.com

7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022

On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What La Ñina means to Central Valley farmers

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that there is a 91% chance La Ñina will happen this year from September to November. But what is La Ñina – and what does that mean for the San Joaquin Valley? NOAA describes La Ñina as when the trade winds […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Three California Hospitals Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuits

CALIFORNIA—On September 7, attorneys Daniel Watkins with Watkins & Letofsky and Michael Hamilton with Hamilton & Associates announced they filed wrongful death lawsuits against California hospitals, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Saint Agnes Medical Center during a press conference. The suit claims use of toxic...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Drinks on the Table? New Table Mountain casino opens the door for booze

Table Mountain Casino and Resort, long the lone dry tribal casino in Central California, may soon be serving up cocktails and other alcohol. The Fresno Business Journal reports Monday that the casino began the process of transferring a liquor license from now-closed River Park-based Yoshino Japanese Restaurant in late July, the day after it opened its new casino resort.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
