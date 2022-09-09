Read full article on original website
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry
COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
sjvsun.com
Tulare DA Ward takes helm of Calif.’s top prosecutor group
The voice of California’s 58 top prosecutors, and the thousands of lawyers that work for them, is now led by Tulare County’s Tim Ward. Ward, elected District Attorney by Tulare County voters in 2014, took the helm of the California District Attorney’s Association as its president last week.
California to give $2,500 training grant to workers who lost jobs during pandemic
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living through a pandemic sucks, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: A divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March, and as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
TheHorse.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
What La Ñina means to Central Valley farmers
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that there is a 91% chance La Ñina will happen this year from September to November. But what is La Ñina – and what does that mean for the San Joaquin Valley? NOAA describes La Ñina as when the trade winds […]
KTLA.com
California congresswoman says home was broken into, two items stolen
Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said her home was broken into on Friday night. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the congresswoman, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said in a statement on Saturday. The burglars appear...
Canyon News
Three California Hospitals Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuits
CALIFORNIA—On September 7, attorneys Daniel Watkins with Watkins & Letofsky and Michael Hamilton with Hamilton & Associates announced they filed wrongful death lawsuits against California hospitals, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Saint Agnes Medical Center during a press conference. The suit claims use of toxic...
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
After monthslong manhunt, police arrest mother's boyfriend in killing of 8-year-old girl in Merced
After a monthslong manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found.
sjvsun.com
Drinks on the Table? New Table Mountain casino opens the door for booze
Table Mountain Casino and Resort, long the lone dry tribal casino in Central California, may soon be serving up cocktails and other alcohol. The Fresno Business Journal reports Monday that the casino began the process of transferring a liquor license from now-closed River Park-based Yoshino Japanese Restaurant in late July, the day after it opened its new casino resort.
