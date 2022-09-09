Disney and Marvel games showcase: 5 biggest announcements

The Disney and Marvel game showcase has been broadcast at the DisneyD23 festival, which was a celebration of all things Disney and Marvel. Just days after Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in early access, too! They’re spoiling us.

We got a brand new glimpse of multiple huge Disney and Marvel licensed video games during this event, and we’re set to see just as much Star Wars and Avengers in gaming as we are in the cinema. For the biggest announcements, just take a look at our breakdown of the five biggest below.

Marvel Snap launching October 18 globally

We’ve already heard rumblings about Marvel Snap, the anticipated card battler starring the Marvel cast. You can consider this to be a Hearthstone-like, only with the Avengers on the battlefield. At launch the game will be available on both mobile and PC, and with an apparently high skill ceiling, we can see this becoming a game that you can invest a lot of time into. Hopefully the financial investment won’t be too harsh.

Disney’s Mario Kart announced with Disney Speedstorm

A brand new racing game starring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Monsters Inc.’s Sully has been announced and will be zipping onto both PC and console. The game takes obvious inspiration from the likes of Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, but that’s no bad thing, as the early trailer makes it look like a fast-paced and visually beautiful racer. This is one Disney game we can all get behind, though no release date has been confirmed yet.

MMORPG shooter, Avatar: Reckoning, gets a brand new trailer

The Avatar franchise has had many announcements over the years, most of which we’re still waiting to come to fruition, but it finally looks to be getting series. Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMORPG shooter, and will be coming exclusively to mobile devices. The game is played in third-person, and sees Avatar’s species of blue aliens dodge rolling and shooting down members of the RDA to protect the natural environment.

Pokémon GO developer Niantic reveals new game, Marvel: World of Heroes

Augmented Reality games are the specialty of Niantic, the now famous Pokémon GO development studio. We’ve seen multiple attempts at different AR games now, and while the trailer for this game didn’t give us much to work with, we can imagine how it’ll work. It’s likely that “criminal activity” will pop up in certain real-world locations, with you able to tackle them as you walk there. Supervillains may even require multiple players to take on, similar to raid battles in Pokémon GO. Of course, this is just speculation for now, but Niantic games tend to follow a familiar pattern.

Uncharted director’s Captain America and Black Panther game has been teased

This is one we really don’t know much about, but the original director of the Uncharted series, Amy Hennig, is working on a Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther. In the teaser trailer we see the logo for HYDRA, Cap’s Nazi-affiliated enemies, and the tag line “Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War.” It also seems likely that the game is set in the 40s, with the events of World War 2 being a large influence over the setting. Hennig’s experience making games gives us faith that this will be one worth playing, and it’s probably the biggest gaming announcement of the night.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.