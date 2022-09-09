GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.

GILFORD, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO