Comedy returns to Laconia VFW Sept. 17
LACONIA — Summer is over and comedy returns to the Laconia VFW on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m., with a three person show starring Matt Barry, Paul Landwehr, and Jeff Koen. To purchase tickets and for preferred seating, call the VFW at 603-524-9725. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.
Voters talk research, PACs, and being undeclared in Gilford, Laconia, Belmont
Voters, candidates and campaign volunteers alike weathered the rain on Tuesday at polling places in Gilford, Belmont and Laconia Ward 2. The weather did not appear to dampen turnout for the state's primary election. The Daily Sun asked voters about how they equipped themselves for this primary election, what factors...
On sign holders' minds outside polls in Laconia and Gilford
Primary voters, candidates and sign holders at polling locations in Laconia and Gilford Tuesday were united by strong motivators: the state of the country and the economy, saving Gunstock Mountain Resort and ensuring governance of the state and county that reflects their positions and values. Identifying as Republicans and Democrats,...
Joanna M. Munn, 25
MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
Mary Wason, 75
MEREDITH — On September 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason, 75, of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease. Mary was born on February 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, and...
Belknap EDC and WEDCO partner on Community Navigator Program
The Belknap Economic Development Council and the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation have come together and partnered with The Community Development Finance Authority to present New Hampshire’s Community Navigator Program. The Community Navigator Program is designed to reduce barriers to accessing critical resources for small businesses — with a focus...
Bette A. Dudley, 81
LACONIA — Bette Anne (Cutting, Gard) Dudley (AKA: Bett), 81, of Laconia, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Medical Center. Bette was born on January 23, 1941, to George and Ruth Cutting. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to the nursing program at Elliot Hospital and graduated with a RN Nursing Degree. She served as a RN Nurse in the Lakes Region area throughout her career. She enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care opens new clinic in Gilford
GILFORD — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care's newest walk-in clinic in Gilford is now open. The clinic, located at 9 Old Lake Shore Road in the Gilford Airport Plaza, will provide year-round residents and tourists with high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine, and occupational health services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected
GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
Rep. Norm Silber: Political ads, endorsements were approved by county party committee
Who is Jan Face-Glassman and why should Belknap County voters pay any attention to what she writes in her letters to this paper?
