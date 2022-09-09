Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
creativeloafing.com
Community Day: My View From Seven Feet Cooking Demonstration
Hammonds House Museum continues hosting its My View From Seven Feet exhibition featuring a bold body of work by publisher, author, philanthropist, wealth advisor, and former NBA All-Star, Joe Barry Carroll. The exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2. On Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m., at Hammonds House Museum’s outdoor garden, Chef Asata Reid will cook food inspired by the recipes published in Carroll's book of the same name, My View from Seven Feet. Vegan cooking options will be demonstrated, and all dishes will use original ingredients taken from Carroll’s recipes. Free and open to the public, registration is required by visiting https://MVFSFcommunityday.eventbrite.com.
creativeloafing.com
GRAZING: Boca N Boca, Holy Taco and The Feed Store
There’s a problem that still hovers over every American restaurant that serves cooking outside the so-called mainstream. I’m referring to what we have long called ethnic cuisine like you find on Buford Highway. We scour the countless restaurants there in search of “authenticity.” I don’t by any means exempt myself from that safari, but the reality is that even though we live in a time of xenophobic nationalism, many Americans — red or blue — have become avid consumers of food our mothers never heard of. If the food’s here, it’s American.
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Chattahoochee Trails to transform under new CEO Kwanza Hall
Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Riverfront may become a bustling area if Kwanza Hall, the new Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails follows through on his vision. “Cities around the world have transformed their river fronts into historic attractions for visitors and residents, and we can do the same here in Atlanta through the innovative use of our blue and green infrastructure.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Some business owners believe state business going to minority-owned companies important issue
ATLANTA — A father and son who are both Atlanta contractors say they’re convinced that the share of state business going to minority-owned companies is going to be an important issue in the November governor’s election. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher broke the story that the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, the state’s purchasing agency, doesn’t know the racial breakdown will be for the vast majority of the billions of dollars the state spends with private companies.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta’s Dragon Con: A Black Nerd Paradise
On Labor Day Weekend 2022, an estimated 65,000 comic book, anime, movie, television, and video game fans descended on Downtown Atlanta’s Hilton Hotel for Dragon Con, a yearly convention celebrating all things in nerd-dom. There are a few things make Dragon Con unique among conventions. For one, where other...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Star Bar in Danger of closing?
After 31 years serving Atlanta’s music scenes, Star Community Bar may be nearing its end. Atlanta developer Third & Urban plans to turn the 2.5 acre lot on the corner of Euclid and Moreland avenues into a mixed-use project, a combination of restaurants, retail stores, workspace, and more. Third & Urban — who are partnering with Point Center Partners, owners of Star Community Bar — claim that current businesses will be incorporated into the new project, rather than destroyed to make way for it. These businesses include Bear and Honey Candle Co, Stuff We Wanna Say, and Abbadabba’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA’s expansion of Atlanta’s streetcar is heavily contested
MARTA continues its string of questionable ideas that receive public disapproval. On Monday, the outline of the Streetcar East Extension Project was revealed during a public meeting. The project, a 5-year plan costing between $176-$215 million, will extend Atlanta’s streetcar to the BeltLine’s Eastside trail, connecting it to current MARTA stations.
thecitymenus.com
Awaiting Ground Breaking: Old Chicago Pizza Coming to Sharpsburg
Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival is a family-friendly annual event. Admission is FREE. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy live music, Taste of BBQ bites, vendors, and artist market, and a Family Fun Zone. The BBQ tasting...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities
Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Psychedelic mushrooms take center stage at Atlanta council hearing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilwoman has introduced a measure that would advise police to make it a low priority to prosecute folks in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal under federal law. Many of the arguments heard Monday during a public safety hearing were in favor of psychedelic...
DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
atlantafi.com
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply
One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Comments / 0