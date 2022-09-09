There’s a problem that still hovers over every American restaurant that serves cooking outside the so-called mainstream. I’m referring to what we have long called ethnic cuisine like you find on Buford Highway. We scour the countless restaurants there in search of “authenticity.” I don’t by any means exempt myself from that safari, but the reality is that even though we live in a time of xenophobic nationalism, many Americans — red or blue — have become avid consumers of food our mothers never heard of. If the food’s here, it’s American.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO