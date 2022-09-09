ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units

Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
CORVALLIS, OR
Person
Bo Nix
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU

The Oregon Ducks are optimistic that several injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during a season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week, but did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer

Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead

It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent

The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson

Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Did the Beavers improve in Week 2, injuries mounting, time management 101

It’s often said that a college football team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second game. The measurables suggest a mixed bag for Oregon State. The Beavers won, didn’t commit a turnover and had fewer offensive penalties in their 35-32 victory at Fresno State. Those were the Game 2 positives. On the flip side, there were plenty of dropped passes, killer defensive penalties, and a pass rush that didn’t exactly fluster FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
CORVALLIS, OR
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers take massive hit with Warith Alatishe departure

Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
CORVALLIS, OR
Mental_Floss

Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name

Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
OREGON STATE
