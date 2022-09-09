Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units
Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
First top 25 matchup at Autzen Stadium since 2018 offers ‘defining moment’ for Oregon Ducks, BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 BYU Cougars will take center stage in the national spotlight on Saturday, when they play one of two top 25 matchups in college football this weekend. Autzen Stadium will serve as host Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., FOX) for its first meeting of...
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Did Oregon State leave something in the tank and still beat Fresno State? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s come-from-behind 35-32 win over Fresno State. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at this week’s upcoming game against Montana State. Kyle talks about watching...
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU
The Oregon Ducks are optimistic that several injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during a season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week, but did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
Pac-12 survival: Could the playoff windfall keep Oregon and Washington happy? If the conference changes its revenue model
The expansion of the College Football Playoff not only adds value to the Pac-12′s regular season by turning the conference championship into a near-certain berth in the 12-team field, it also adds value — massive value — to the Pac-12′s postseason. That windfall could give commissioner...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent
The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
Oregon State football: Did the Beavers improve in Week 2, injuries mounting, time management 101
It’s often said that a college football team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second game. The measurables suggest a mixed bag for Oregon State. The Beavers won, didn’t commit a turnover and had fewer offensive penalties in their 35-32 victory at Fresno State. Those were the Game 2 positives. On the flip side, there were plenty of dropped passes, killer defensive penalties, and a pass rush that didn’t exactly fluster FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo 2nd consecutive Beaver to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10.
Oregon State Basketball: Beavers take massive hit with Warith Alatishe departure
Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name
Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
Oregon Ducks MLB reunion: Tyler Anderson outduels rookie Ryne Nelson to send Dodgers to playoffs
The boxscore will say the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Monday night in Phoenix to clinch a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs. But another team also claimed a victory at Chase Field: The Oregon Ducks. The game featured two starting pitchers — Dodgers left-hander Tyler...
