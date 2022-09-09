ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 6

Cara Tapken
4d ago

The disturbing thing is people saw this diary of sorts and no one said anything...yeah no score for me tal health or concerned citizen here is there.

Reply(2)
3
machete
3d ago

I keep guns all over my house. Making fun possession a crime is not the story here. Mental instability and that nobody warned anybody is the story here get it correct. Peace to the victims and prays

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend

Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all

Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Driver freed from burning pickup survives

Fire spreads to nearby brush along Highway 26, suppression efforts do not affect traffic. A man escaped from a burning truck with burns but survived after a one-vehicle accident at Northwest Deschutes and Northwest Danube Monday afternoon, Sept. 12. The fire spread to the brush just uphill from U.S. Highway 26. As of 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews are still on the scene putting down the flames. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident. An ambulance from Jefferson County Fire & EMS took the driver, whose name was not available, to the hospital. Skid marks indicated the driver was headed north on Deschutes, skidded through the stop sign at Danube and onto the rocky hillside beyond the road. Officers have released no addition information about the driver or the accident. Witnesses say two passersby helped the driver get out of the truck. The accident and the cleanup did not disrupt traffic on Highway 26 {loadposition sub-article-01}
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Sullying hero unnecessary

I’m disappointed that you felt you needed to point out Donald Surrett’s 28-year-old conviction for sex crimes. (“Clerk who ambushed Bend gunman was sentenced to 10 years in military prison for sex crimes,” Sept. 2) He did his time and had not re-offended. He lived and...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mass Shooting#Rants#Violent Crime#The Fox Hollow Apartments
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town

A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

La Pine Shop Fire Caused By Lightning

LA PINE, OR -- La Pine firefighters responded to a fire on Polar Road, Monday evening. Arriving crews found flames "shooting" from the roof of a large workshop and threatening two large trees near a dry field. The department says the quick response of firefighters held the blaze to the...
LA PINE, OR
opb.org

Bend City Council to consider gun restrictions following Safeway shooting

Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed two people at a Safeway in Bend, local officials met to reflect on the tragedy and plan for possible solutions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council that she wanted to look into avenues she and her colleagues can take to implement more firearm restrictions in the city.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
KTVL

Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

MMMco Debuts SuperDeluxe Location in Bend

(Photo | by Neil DaCosta) SuperDeluxe, a modern take on the American drive thru founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden, has opened in Bend. The Bend location is the fourth for the Portland based restaurant group, and is centrally located in Bend at 805 Northeast Third St. SuperDeluxe’s other locations include two restaurants in Portland — the original location at SE 50th and Powell, as well as on NW 13th in the Pearl District — and on Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy