Fire spreads to nearby brush along Highway 26, suppression efforts do not affect traffic. A man escaped from a burning truck with burns but survived after a one-vehicle accident at Northwest Deschutes and Northwest Danube Monday afternoon, Sept. 12. The fire spread to the brush just uphill from U.S. Highway 26. As of 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews are still on the scene putting down the flames. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident. An ambulance from Jefferson County Fire & EMS took the driver, whose name was not available, to the hospital. Skid marks indicated the driver was headed north on Deschutes, skidded through the stop sign at Danube and onto the rocky hillside beyond the road. Officers have released no addition information about the driver or the accident. Witnesses say two passersby helped the driver get out of the truck. The accident and the cleanup did not disrupt traffic on Highway 26 {loadposition sub-article-01}

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO