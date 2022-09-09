Read full article on original website
Cara Tapken
4d ago
The disturbing thing is people saw this diary of sorts and no one said anything...yeah no score for me tal health or concerned citizen here is there.
machete
3d ago
I keep guns all over my house. Making fun possession a crime is not the story here. Mental instability and that nobody warned anybody is the story here get it correct. Peace to the victims and prays
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police affidavit of Bend Safeway shooting investigation released
(Editor’s note: Central Oregon Daily News is choosing not to use the name of the suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting at the Safeway inside The Forum shopping center in Bend. He will be referred to in this story only as “the shooter” or “the suspect.”)
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
Eastside Safeway, scene of recent shooting, set to reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Bend's Eastside Safeway, the scene of a shooting that claimed three lives, including the shooter, on August 28th, is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the store's online website says. The post Eastside Safeway, scene of recent shooting, set to reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m. appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
kptv.com
HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
Driver freed from burning pickup survives
Fire spreads to nearby brush along Highway 26, suppression efforts do not affect traffic. A man escaped from a burning truck with burns but survived after a one-vehicle accident at Northwest Deschutes and Northwest Danube Monday afternoon, Sept. 12. The fire spread to the brush just uphill from U.S. Highway 26. As of 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews are still on the scene putting down the flames. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident. An ambulance from Jefferson County Fire & EMS took the driver, whose name was not available, to the hospital. Skid marks indicated the driver was headed north on Deschutes, skidded through the stop sign at Danube and onto the rocky hillside beyond the road. Officers have released no addition information about the driver or the accident. Witnesses say two passersby helped the driver get out of the truck. The accident and the cleanup did not disrupt traffic on Highway 26 {loadposition sub-article-01}
Readers respond: Sullying hero unnecessary
I’m disappointed that you felt you needed to point out Donald Surrett’s 28-year-old conviction for sex crimes. (“Clerk who ambushed Bend gunman was sentenced to 10 years in military prison for sex crimes,” Sept. 2) He did his time and had not re-offended. He lived and...
Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town
A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
La Pine Shop Fire Caused By Lightning
LA PINE, OR -- La Pine firefighters responded to a fire on Polar Road, Monday evening. Arriving crews found flames "shooting" from the roof of a large workshop and threatening two large trees near a dry field. The department says the quick response of firefighters held the blaze to the...
opb.org
Bend City Council to consider gun restrictions following Safeway shooting
Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed two people at a Safeway in Bend, local officials met to reflect on the tragedy and plan for possible solutions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council that she wanted to look into avenues she and her colleagues can take to implement more firearm restrictions in the city.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Safeway to reopen Wednesday with a new look 2 weeks after shooting
The Safeway on Bend’s eastside has been closed for more than two weeks following the shooting that left an employee and customer dead. It’s set to reopen this week — and it will look a lot different inside. A sign posted on the side of the building...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Vandalism rises across Bend parks; Ponderosa Park ranked as top hotspot
People enjoying parks in Bend are now having to put up with an illegal and pretty big eyesore- vandalism. The post Vandalism rises across Bend parks; Ponderosa Park ranked as top hotspot appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
KTVL
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
KTVZ
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ in Bend brings support, awareness, reminders that you are not alone
September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and the Out of the Darkness Walk took place in Bend on Saturday to support those efforts. It's a way to walk side-by-side with family or friends, to remind everyone that you are not alone. About 50 people showed up to Alpenglow Park in...
cascadebusnews.com
MMMco Debuts SuperDeluxe Location in Bend
(Photo | by Neil DaCosta) SuperDeluxe, a modern take on the American drive thru founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden, has opened in Bend. The Bend location is the fourth for the Portland based restaurant group, and is centrally located in Bend at 805 Northeast Third St. SuperDeluxe’s other locations include two restaurants in Portland — the original location at SE 50th and Powell, as well as on NW 13th in the Pearl District — and on Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood.
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
